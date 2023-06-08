GLOCESTER – By around noon on Tuesday, more than 440 students had signed a petition to re-hire Ponaganset football coaches James Cook and Anthony Sasso, with signees believing the two had been fired.
Cook said some students were misinformed about the district’s process of coaches reapplying for the coaching job every year, and many thought the coaches were fired. He said Tuesday he had not re-applied yet, but he also had not been laid off.
“It’s a bunch of rumors. Rumors spread fast, too,” he said.
Cook said the deadline to reapply was Wednesday, June 7, and that he and Sasso intended to do so.
“No one was fired,” he said.
The petition has since been taken down, but the stories of several children and the lessons Cook taught them along the way remained.
Donald Ross wrote that he learned ethics, determination, toughness, how to speak with other people, and how to be a man and overall person in society. He said due to the mentorship of Cook and Sasso, he will graduate high school rather than drop out.
“That’s because they aren’t just football coaches, they’re father figures,” Ross wrote.
He said in addition to getting the win for Ponaganset football, Cook brought the community together, including students of different backgrounds, and made them a family.
The Valley Breeze & Observer reached out to the Ponaganset School Committee Chairperson Shelley Pezza, and she thanked the paper for reaching out regarding the “termination of the two coaches.”
Pezza said the school administration did what it felt was necessary following the release of the Ponaganset High School Civil Rights Investigation Report from the Office of Attorney Gen. Peter Neronha.
“This one report has been followed by a number of other complaints. We will always do right for the students,” Pezza said.
The Breeze made requests for the report to both school officials and Neronha’s office, but it had not been provided as of press time.
Cook, who coached Ponaganset football from 2018 to last fall said he was unaware of any investigation from the AG’s office.
Cook was celebrated on the petition page for helping Ponaganset football go up a division last year from Division II to Division III. He’s coached football at various youth and high school levels since 1994, was an assistant coach at PHS from 2011 to 2014, at Smithfield High School in 2015, and at Johnston High School in 2017.
Ponaganset football went undefeated in 2021 and won the Division IV Super Bowl. In the last five years at PHS, Cook posted a 30-11 record, which included the playoffs.
