NORTH PROVIDENCE – Local youth sports organizer Justin Conrad says families need to speak up to advocate for better results when it comes to how the town operates its athletic facilities and how it cares for the needs of its youth.
The final straw motivating Conrad’s salvo at Mayor Charlie Lombardi was the digging of a hole at the football field at Greystone Elementary School, where the North Providence Jets practice and where more than 300 youth practice four nights per week, without notification.
The hole is now filled, says Conrad, but the incident illustrates a much wider and multi-tiered issue with how the town conducts business on its recreation spaces, failing to include anyone beyond the mayor on critical decisions, doing jobs halfway, and being reactive instead of proactive, which has led to facilities being unavailable to youth.
K of C Field is locked, Romano Field is locked, facilities at Evans Field and Stephen Olney Park are under construction, and the elementary schools saw their basketball rims taken down, said Conrad.
Rims were recently replaced at Stephen Olney Elementary School after much lobbying by School Committee member Chuck Pollock, said Conrad, but they remain down at McGuire School based on one neighbor who didn’t like that the ball kept going in her yard.
Not someone to typically go public with his concerns, said Conrad, he became so frustrated with the lack of return calls from the mayor’s office after he called six times for updates on plans for Stephen Olney Park and Evans Field that he felt compelled to speak up.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said this week that the town has continued to make great progress on its facilities. He explained that the test hole dug at Greystone School was the result of an action by contractor Studio Jaed without notification to anyone, and the company apologized for doing so. From now on, he said, notices will be sent out for work at all three elementary school construction sites.
The mayor said they spoke with a neighbor at Olney Elementary School and because it was reported that things there have calmed down, they agreed to put the hoops back up.
At McGuire School, he said, the basketball kept hitting a nearby house and youth were playing there until 8:30 or 9 p.m. and it was agreed that they should not be put back up. School officials also agreed that it was an “unacceptable” situation because of its impacts on the neighbor, he said. The lack of lights at McGuire also factored in the decision, said Lombardi.
“We responded to the peacefulness requested by neighbors at McGuire,” he said.
The rims at both Stephen Olney and McGuire were taken down during the pandemic, said Lombardi.
Conrad said all it took was one neighbor who kept taking the ball when it came into her yard for the town to eliminate another resource from children. Conrad, who was quoted in a February story advocating for the town to use a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funding and surplus funds for a community athletic center, says he remains adamant that officials should be looking at this and other ways to be proactive and make sure youth have access to extracurricular activities as more and more families are drawn to the town for its new schools.
This town has a chance to have “incredible facilities,” he said, and collaboration could make it happen, yet people are still talking about a baseball and football field that were redone in a substandard way at the high school and various public recreation spaces that still haven’t been developed, including at the former Coletti Farm property and Pate Construction property.
He said his conversations with Lombardi have always been great, but he’s frustrated at not getting return calls now.
“Everyone’s passing the buck,” he said.
One initiative that would help would be development of an actual parks and recreation department that would handle facilities and evaluate needs, he said, yet the DPW is still running short on staff and that side of the department is still empty. “We have an opportunity to improve what we have and make it better,” he said.
Facilities have been redone on the same footprint as the old ones, he said, which is great, but then there’s no real blueprint for maintaining them. The town should be actively engaged in conversations about everything from sprinklers, to lights, to covers for outdoor basketball courts so people can play all year.
Conrad and others are encouraging families to show up to the Town Council’s September meeting to discuss these issues.
“We need to demand better for our youth and recreation facilities,” said Conrad.
Extending the conversation to the town pool, said Conrad, it never should have entered anyone’s mind to close down yet another resource after a recent incident there where an explosion caused damage, but instead on properly maintaining it for residents.
Conrad said he met with Lombardi previously to discuss how a new Greystone School would be built on the current long-time practice field, and how he told him it was imperative that they be proactive so they could relocate the league if needed to a field with lights.
“He told me he would take that into account. Well, here we are, beginning of testing with no notification and an impact to our field,” he posted. “I can only imagine what is going to happen when they start building and leave us hanging.”
The mayor was also dismissive at a subcommittee meeting on the possibility for a recreation center, he said, citing a lack of space, and while it’s true that space is limited, he’s one to believe that solutions can be found.
“If you have kids in town we need to stand up and demand answers and information,” he said. “This affects all sports in town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.