PAWTUCKET – Operators of Halo Lounge on Broad Street must maintain a two-officer police detail going forward, but will not be required to pay a $1,000 suspended fine unless they violate city rules again within 90 days.
City Solicitor Frank Milos, speaking to the City Council’s Board of License Commissioners on Aug. 9, said the sides worked out a disposition meant to be more about inspiring change than being punitive.
Halo was issued summons on three counts, including keeping a disorderly house, failure to allow access to the interior of the licensed premises, and serving food while a state food license had expired, but based on conversations, the failure to allow access count and food service count were discarded.
That left the disorderly house count, said Milos, and the owners of Halo agreed to plead no contest to it and receive the agreed to consequences for allowing an incident on June 26 to get out of control, including no suspension of license.
The requirement for two officers to be placed on duty commenced immediately on Friday and Saturday nights from 10 p.m. to closing, said Milos, through the end of this year. The license holder has the right, however, to petition the board after Oct. 31 for a review to determine the necessity of the requirement and potentially remove it.
Owner Diana Proto said they would be changing their standard operating procedure to make sure something such as what transpired on June 26 doesn’t happen again, spreading patrons among four different exits instead of sending all of them out the front.
She described a “perfect storm of events,” including a group from New Bedford, Mass., showing up after consuming alcohol at another establishment.
Proto said the police details will be difficult for a financially struggling business, but she is willing to move forward with them.
Council President Terry Mercer said they’re not in the business of harming city businesses, which is why they’re following the practice of issuing a suspended fine to help ensure businesses follow property procedures.
Councilor Mike Araujo said the larger picture is that there was a safety issue for the entire city with all police resources directed at Halo Lounge on the night in question.
Proto suggested requiring one officer instead of two, but officials said District 4 Councilor Neicy Coderre was really pushing for two. Milos said the owners will have the chance to come back and show a track record of compliance.
Council members leading up to the June 26 incident had expressed concerns about Halo not operating as originally explained in being different from Vibe Lounge which came before it at 23 Broad St., including operating more as a traditional club than an upscale jazz lounge, and Halo was also previously in hot water for serving hookah without a license.
Four people were originally arrested on June 26 for their part in what was described as a chaotic scene, which included confrontations with officers and bar patrons climbing on fire trucks.
Co-owner Jeremiah Sullivan at the Aug. 9 meeting was far less conciliatory than Proto, saying the initial claims that firefighters weren’t able to get in proved false. He acknowledged that some on the street did take pictures on fire trucks and several were arrested for disorderly conduct, but said the board is punishing the business over largely false claims that have been reported multiple times.
Sullivan said he’s very upset over how the situation is being handled, saying they’ve received no support from the board, the mayor, and “none of you have helped us.” The lies, meanwhile, have been “crippling and damaging,” he said.
He added that Halo was never Vibe Lounge, but they continue to have to deal with the repercussions from that business’s dealings, telling Proto that she should simply close the business and move it elsewhere.
Mercer then sought clarification that the owners still wanted to proceed with the no-contest plea, and Proto said yes. She said it was an upsetting event with different perspectives.
Councilor Mark Wildenhain said board members continue to be concerned for the neighborhood, and it’s on Sullivan if he’s not getting that message. Patrons were jumping on a “$500,000 piece of equipment we paid for,” he added, and Sullivan’s comments acting as if he doesn’t know what they’re talking about and are simply damaging his business “are foolish.”
“I will not turn around and put up with that,” said Wildenhain.
Mercer said the $1,000 fine is intended to bring compliance, saying it “hangs over their head like a $1,000 sword.” After 90 days, it goes away, he said, but it’s automatically imposed if something else happens at an establishment.
When Wildenhain said that he wanted enforcement of no hookah and police details at two events sought by Halo, Proto said they were no longer requesting those events due to how close they were to the hearing and the lack of planning time to be able to pull them off.
