CUMBERLAND – The new and improved Cumberland Conservation Commission launched with its first meeting last week, covering everything from the future New Pond Park to a new tree-planting program.
Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens, who will guide the group in its work as it now comes under his department’s umbrella for the first time, explained various processes and told members, including the newly appointed Michael Boday, that their input on numerous projects will be important to the future of the town.
Those projects, most set to accelerate this year, include the Ann & Hope master plan, the Blackstone Valley Prep High School expansion, the conversion of St. Patrick Church into condos, and an ongoing initiative to bring back the tree cover on the southern end of town.
While the board doesn’t have regulatory authority, said Stevens, it can be the voice of the environment, natural habitats, and aesthetic resources, among others.
It’s a positive thing for developers to go through a sort of “dry run” with the commission before reaching the Planning Board or Town Council, said Stevens.
“It elevates the dialogue, it sharpens the issues,” he told members during their virtual session last Thursday, Jan. 20. “It’s so important for the Conservation Commission to be invested in the process.”
Chairman Joe Luca said the board is counting on Stevens to help members stay in their lane and stay focused on the issues within their purview.
Having this diverse board of people with different areas of expertise advising decision-making boards on matters related to conserving resources is an important step, said Stevens, and a process that should have been followed all along.
“We’re looking forward to your contribution,” he said.
New Pond Park
Stevens gave a history of the cleanup efforts at the Peterson/Puritan Superfund Site along the Blackstone River near Stop & Shop on Mendon Road and explained plans to convert more than 60 acres of it into New Pond Park, a natural resource modeled after Millennium Park in Boston in an area that doesn’t have a lot of park space.
This is a very complicated project with lots of history, he said, with oversight from federal agencies. Planned is plenty of recreation space, with talks ongoing with Stop & Shop representatives seeking a permanent public access point between Paul’s Liquors and McDonald’s.
There’s still a long way to go on this project, said Stevens, adding that he plans to take the group for a site visit. He said there’s a lot of opportunity for connectivity with the river and between neighborhoods here, especially with the bike path nearby.
Luca, who works in real estate, said this seems like a great opportunity to increase property value and improve quality of life in a southern area of town that’s frequently overlooked.
Urban forestry initiatives
Stevens went into great detail on the numerous urban forestry initiatives the town is undertaking as it looks to restore tree cover, including a $5,000 grant paying for 10 new high-quality trees through the Rhode Island Tree Council planting program.
Over time, he said, improved tree canopies will add an “inordinate amount of value” to town.
Member Erik Stoothoff asked about whether trees will be placed where they won’t cause damage to power lines or critical infrastructure, and Stevens responded that all precautions will be taken.
Stevens said the Broad Street reconstruction project also offers a chance to add trees. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation added 19 trees at local officials’ request, and the town will seek a grant to add another 16 trees in sidewalk wells created by RIDOT.
Another key element of the forestry effort will be to identify green spaces around pavement that could support trees. Some areas could include Macondray Street, Elm Street and Lusitana Avenue.
Trees, particularly on a street such as Elm where the town has a significant right-of-way, could be used as a transformative “placemaking” tool, said Stevens, enhancing the neighborhood.
The town is also seeking a significant grant to create the Valley Falls/Lonsdale Urban Forestry Plan.
Stevens said nothing would make him happier than for the commission to recommend that the town hire a tree warden and create a street tree budget. State statute requires a tree warden, but Cumberland is one of two communities along with Charlestown that doesn’t have one.
Stevens also updated the commission on the plan to address invasive Norway maple trees at Valley Falls Heritage Park, a plan that at the state’s urging now includes planting of new indigenous species as a partial offset to losing the tree canopy that the birds currently use.
Officials are still hoping to see cranes at work here this winter, said Stevens, but are waiting on state approvals.
“It’s just a special place,” he said of the park, adding that it could also use attention in many other areas to make people feel safer and enhance its appeal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.