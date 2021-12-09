CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Conservation Commission has undergone a rebuild, getting a new slate of members as town officials look to give it a new level of importance on key matters related to development and maintaining the town’s tree cover.
Local law defines the commission’s authority in advising the Town Council on natural resources and making recommendations to the Planning Board on development master plans.
“Honestly that hasn’t been the practice, but we’re going to make it the practice now,” said Planning Director Jonathan Stevens.
“There is a legitimate need for them, especially with some of the projects that we’re going to have moving forward,” said Council President Mike Kinch, liaison to the commission.
Stevens said changes happening now are about bringing staff support and more order to the commission’s participation in town government, which previously involved mostly acting independently.
A Breeze story on a Sept. 9 Conservation Commission meeting caused town officials to realize the commission wasn’t following open meetings rules in bringing back an in-person component and prompted them to take a fresh look at the board, said Stevens.
At the Sept. 9 virtual meeting, commission members discussed their desire to gain some regulatory authority on projects. One project in particular, a since-canceled proposal by Gov. Dan McKee’s then-Chief of Staff Tony Silva for a house on a wetlands lot on Canning Street, could have been stopped sooner if the commission had to approve it, said members at the meeting.
Stevens said developers under this new reality can expect that the commission will review their project before it gets to the Planning Board at master plan stage, and give a recommendation on it. To facilitate that work, the commission will meet on the last Monday of the month, two days before the Planning Board meets.
“The question is, can this board advocate for a strategy for making urban forestry and natural resources conservation more central to the town’s direction, its planning, the development proposals that come forward,” Stevens said. “We have to hear from our Conservation Commission.”
It’s a good thing, he said, that developers will be required to consider the conservation merits of development when making their presentations.
Stevens said he approached Chairman Joe Luca after that September meeting and said it was “time to go mainstream” with the commission and synchronize its work with what the Planning Board does.
“That way they’re plugged in,” he said. “I think it’s good for everybody.”
There’s some great expertise on the board related to trees, said Stevens, including Luca as the holdover member and with some new members. He said he’s been very impressed with Luca’s expertise and enthusiastic approach.
Members had gradually stepped down from the commission for various reasons, said Kinch, and when it got to the point where it couldn’t meet for lack of a proper quorum, he and Stevens conferred about a restart.
There are now a total of six of seven available slots full after losing all but Luca, said Stevens. Five members appointed to join Luca are Susan Evers, Zachary Simpson, Lindsey Corse, Erik Stoothoff, and George Gettinger.
Kinch said commission members felt for some time that they didn’t really have a significant project to work on, and now they’ll “have quite a bit of say” on key development projects impacting the future of the town and helping guide the effort to restore an equitable tree cover through the American Forests program.
Those with specific expertise on the commission include Corse, a landscape architect who recently graduated from the University of Rhode Island and previously interned with the town to organize the urban forestry initiative, and Simpson, who works for Stanley Tree. Luca is also conversant in the tree equity score analysis program done by American Forests in March, said Stevens.
Luca said this week that he can’t wait to hit the ground running in 2022, especially as the group receives more support and input from planning and more of a say with the Planning Board on significant matters.
As a Realtor, he said, he approaches use of land differently, but he considers himself to be conservation minded.
“I think we need to manage the resources we have, for the land to be used to its highest and best use,” he said. “Especially in Cumberland, we need to preserve what we have because it’s scarce.”
The commission will look to make sure properties aren’t misused or abused, he said, providing relevant guidance and increasing awareness for landowners. They’re “certainly not looking to discourage buying or development property,” he said, “but we want everybody to be conscientious.”
He said he’s learned so much about the importance of trees and the harm caused by invasive vegetation, saying he’s happy the town is getting a tree ordinance and he’s looking forward to helping increase its tree coverage, particularly in the southern end of town. More trees impact quality of life, he said, decreasing fuel costs and increasing property values, which is good for the town.
These changes are a win-win, he said, and he looks forward to the commission putting its best food forward. Cumberland is fortunate to have someone such as Stevens as planning director, he said, saying he’s thoughtful, circumspect, and has so much valid experience.
