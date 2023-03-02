CUMBERLAND – The Planning Board last week postponed consideration of a master plan for a new three-story self-storage facility in the industrial park off Diamond Hill Road, and also held off on consideration of an expansion and addition of a crematorium at J.J. Duffy Funeral Home on Mendon Road.

Attorney Scott Partington, representing clients on both projects, said at the Feb. 23 Planning Board meeting that representatives from Storage Rentals of America are still trying to come up with a redesign of the storage facility that might be more palatable to neighbors, who have expressed their strong opposition, but they’re not sure that it will be possible. He asked to table the issue as those plans are formulated.

