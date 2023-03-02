CUMBERLAND – The Planning Board last week postponed consideration of a master plan for a new three-story self-storage facility in the industrial park off Diamond Hill Road, and also held off on consideration of an expansion and addition of a crematorium at J.J. Duffy Funeral Home on Mendon Road.
Attorney Scott Partington, representing clients on both projects, said at the Feb. 23 Planning Board meeting that representatives from Storage Rentals of America are still trying to come up with a redesign of the storage facility that might be more palatable to neighbors, who have expressed their strong opposition, but they’re not sure that it will be possible. He asked to table the issue as those plans are formulated.
Residents of Jenna Way and Cory Lane, located next to the industrial park, turned out at a Planning Board meeting last September to protest the plan for new construction.
Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore last September questioned whether the Planning Board could approve a master plan calling for three stories while voting no to an ordinance change that would allow a storage facility of more than one story. Self-storage in Cumberland is defined as having only one story.
Member Chris Butler said then that he was struck by a description of the one-story limit previously put into the revised zoning ordinance, and he wants to know why officials made that decision. If there wasn’t a good reason for the limit, he noted then, maybe he would change his mind, but was uncomfortable saying the proposal is consistent with the comprehensive plan.
Partington, speaking last week, said they did some research related to the board’s hesitancy to act without knowing why the zoning ordinance was amended to allow only one story on a self-storage facility. He said from what they learned, it was originally included as part of a bundle of changes presented, without a reason given for it, but he’s hopeful that this will not be an issue going forward anyway.
The board postponed the matter to April as the redesign work continues.
Similarly, Partington said they also did some research on matters related to the proposed J.J. Duffy expansion, where town officials are seeking more shade trees to limit the property’s “heat island” effect in the neighborhood. He said the Planning Department has offered a compromise that they’re not discussing.
Research revealed an old drainage plan that showed the existing parking lot, said Partington, but it does not appear to have been recorded with the town. Separately, they were able to find Town Council action from 1985 rezoning the property to business use, so depending on what they learn additionally, they may not need an advisory opinion from the board for a zone change.
Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens told The Breeze there is mutual interest in reaching a compromise on the addition of shade trees. An offer from the town would see four shade trees planted within the paved area to minimize impacts on traffic flow and parking.
“We would really like to get to a yes on this one,” he said of the deliberations with the longstanding business.
