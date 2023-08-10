NORTH SMITHFIELD – For the past five years the University of Rhode Island has been setting up cameras on North Smithfield Land Trust properties, researchers have been finding significant wildlife in the area, particularly a big increase in the bobcat population.
This year marks the last year of work originally started for a doctorate project, according to research associate Amy Mayer.
Their camera was set up in an area off Village Way containing the northernmost reaches of the Great Cedar Swamp from November of last year to January of this year. In that time, the camera picked up many different species of wildlife, with a total of 1,180 photos collected. Species found include wild turkey, eastern cottontail, raccoon, grey squirrel, coyote, bobcat, American woodcock, white-tailed deer, fisher, Virginia opossum, barred owl, striped skunk, American mink, grey fox, and long-tailed weasel.
Originally, said Mayer, who has been working at URI for 10 years, the project was aimed at looking for bobcats, then expanded to fishers, a member of the weasel family, with the help of her research partner Laken Ganoe.
Their research will help the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management in managing population of various species, setting harvest limits, and guiding land preservation efforts.
“The past few years, we’ve been consistently getting bobcats,” said Mayer. From the cameras, her team was able to come to the conclusion that a female bobcat owns the territory off Village Way. Groups of bobcats have been depicted on the cameras, including two playing in the snow last winter.
“The bobcats have always been around and have been increasing,” said Mayer.
Fishers, meanwhile, have been consistently making their way back to Rhode Island after being all but non-existent for many years.
URI has been conducting the project with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and the Gerber Lab of Quantitative Ecology since 2018.
“I wish we could keep going, because we got some cool information and now we’re starting to crunch the numbers of how species are changing their distribution,” said Mayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.