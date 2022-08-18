LINCOLN – Crews are expected to break ground on Lincoln High School’s new Physical Education Center next month.
Providing a status update on the facility Tuesday, Council President Keith Macksoud, building committee co-chairperson, said things are starting to progress very quickly.
Officials are planning to host a groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m., marking the official start of construction.
Site fencing is expected to be installed by the end of this month, when the foundation will be poured. Macksoud said the building should start rising in November.
The target completion date for the project is next June.
Ahlborg Construction has agreed to donate the materials for a new throwing cage, since the facility will disturb the current track and field practice area. The plan is to rotate the cage so students aren’t throwing directly toward the athletic facility.
Ahlborg will also install a 12-foot net around the new cage to meet updated safety requirements. Macksoud said they’re projecting the work on the cage to be finished by the end of August, meaning students will be able to use it this year.
The building committee continues to meet every other week to go over the details of the PEC project. Macksoud said the committee has this-far decided on:
• The position of the PEC in the field;
• The colors of the building, which will be two-toned;
• Design elements such as an energy-efficient roof, which Macksoud said will save the town more than $380,000;
• And a re-engineered HVAC system, with two units working in tandem over each of the athletic courts.
Macksoud noted that the committee is aiming for a net-zero building in order to secure additional reimbursement incentives from the state for energy efficiency. Reimbursement money will “go toward future improvements to schools in the district,” he said.
The bond has to be spent by next June, making that month the target completion date.
Councilor Bruce Ogni, who serves on the building committee, said Ahlborg, RGB Architects and Downes Construction Co. have been great partners in this venture, adding that the project is going more smoothly than the LHS renovation project before it.
“It’s been a lot easier sitting on this committee than the last one,” he said.
Councilor TJ Russo credited Ahlborg for donating the throwing materials, congratulating the committee for securing the company as part of the design/build team.
