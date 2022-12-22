Pictured during a ceremonial groundbreaking on Lincoln’s upcoming BankNewport branch: Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Liz Catucci, BankNewport Board Chair Peter Capodilupo, Executive Vice President/Chief Retail Banking and Lending Officer Mary Leach and Lincoln Town Administrator Phil Gould.
LINCOLN – BankNewport kicked off construction of its new Lincoln branch with a ceremonial groundbreaking last week.
Representatives from BankNewport joined Lincoln Town Administrator Phil Gould and Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce President Liz Catucci for the ceremony at 3 Wake Robin Road.
The bank is being constructed at the site of a former Wendy’s, which was torn down years ago, leaving a vacant lot for more than a decade.
“We are thrilled to announce Lincoln as the location of our next branch,” said Mary Leach, executive vice president, chief retail banking and lending officer for BankNewport. “We look forward to integrating into the Lincoln community as a good neighbor and partner to the businesses and residents of the town, and providing an unparalleled banking experience for every customer to ensure their individual financial needs are being met.”
The new 2,500 square-foot full-service branch, slated to open in May 2023, will feature “the latest banking technologies for customer convenience,” including an image-enabled Personal Teller Machine providing extended hours for banker support.
A team of five financial professionals comprised of a relationship banker, a designated mortgage banker and a business banker, led by Branch Manager Carlos Cabral, will be available to assist with all banking transactions, as well as consumer loan origination, residential mortgages, commercial lending, business banking referrals, cash management, merchant services, online banking and mobile banking services, they said.
“We are thrilled to welcome BankNewport to the town of Lincoln,” said Catucci. “BankNewport has been a long-standing partner of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce and we are so grateful for all they have done for our community and wish them continued success.”
The Lincoln Planning Board approved an application to redevelop the former Wendy’s lot into a 2,500 square-foot TD Bank more than a decade ago, but the project never got off the ground. In June, the landowners came back before the Planning Board to modify their plans with a new tenant (BankNewport) on board.
The changes were considered as a “final plan modification,” not a new project.
The original application for TD Bank called for a two-car covered drive-through. With the BankNewport plan, traffic is optimized and the drive-through is for one car, with a much smaller canopy.
The new plans also shift the building forward, putting parking toward the back and gaining 14 spots. Members of the Planning Board agreed that the new design works better than the original TD Bank application.
The Lincoln branch will be the bank’s 19th in Rhode Island.
(1) comment
Just what we need..............another bank !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.