Pictured during a ceremonial groundbreaking on Lincoln’s upcoming BankNewport branch: Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Liz Catucci, BankNewport Board Chair Peter Capodilupo, Executive Vice President/Chief Retail Banking and Lending Officer Mary Leach and Lincoln Town Administrator Phil Gould.

 Breeze photo by Nicole Dotzenrod

LINCOLN – BankNewport kicked off construction of its new Lincoln branch with a ceremonial groundbreaking last week.

Representatives from BankNewport joined Lincoln Town Administrator Phil Gould and Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce President Liz Catucci for the ceremony at 3 Wake Robin Road.

Thomas Ficca
Thomas Ficca

Just what we need..............another bank !

