NORTH PROVIDENCE – Construction has officially begun on a new regional animal shelter in North Providence.
Crews from Warwick-based Ahlborg Construction were clearing the site at 900 Smithfield Road to make way for the new building last week. Local officials celebrated the start of the work with a groundbreaking ceremony there on Monday morning.
The old building there was razed last summer to make way for a new shelter, which will be home to animal control services from North Providence, as well as Smithfield and Johnston.
Smithfield Town Manager Randy Rossi said he was excited to break ground on the new shelter. Though he finds Lombardi’s January 2023 estimate for completion to be aggressive, he has faith.
“When he says something, he usually gets it done,” Rossi said.
For now, the Smithfield Animal Shelter is hosting animals and officers from North Providence and Johnston.
Rossi said it should be an easy task for animal control officers from all three towns to work together at the shelter, since they’ve collaborated on the tri-town animal shelter’s design.
“They designed what they thought was necessary and right for the animals,” Rossi said.
Plans include a run for dogs, an adoption room for people to meet with prospective pets and a viewing area.
Once the tri-town shelter opens, Rossi said the Smithfield shelter will close. Located in the middle of the town’s Department of Public Works, Rossi said the shelter is not in a great location and in need of structural work, so the tri-town shelter makes financial sense.
Smithfield Town Council President Suzy Alba said the tri-town shelter is another reason why Smithfield is the best community to live. She said the tri-town partnership will be a model for the state, and she is thankful to Lombardi for including Smithfield in the project.
“We just don’t take care of our people, but we also take care of our animals,” Alba said.
Monday’s groundbreaking came just days after Animal Shelter Committee member and longtime animal advocate Cathy Lanni came before the North Providence Town Council last Tuesday asking for an update on the project.
She said she last read in The Breeze that things were moving forward. Councilors informed her of the ceremony planned for April 11.
“Not April 1, right?” Lanni joked, hoping the news wasn’t an April Fools joke.
The long process of fighting for a new shelter prompted the creation of the North Providence Animal Welfare Society, which Lanni leads.
Councilor Steven Loporchio said there was activity at the site last week when he stopped by, including surveyors putting flags in. “There’s quite a bit of work that’s been done,” he said.
“To be clear: the contract has been signed and the money has been allocated?” Lanni asked.
“It has been approved, yes,” Loporchio said.
Lanni said the shelter project would seem “truly official” if reflected in next year’s budget, commenting that she’s unsure where the money’s coming from.
Mayor Charles Lombardi told The Breeze that the cost to construct a new shelter is not coming out of the annual budget. Instead, he said the town was able to use 2012 Google settlement money to pay for a large chunk of the work.
North Providence received a one-time $60 million payout to the North Providence Police Department in the settlement, which helped to purchase the town’s new public safety complex.
The overall cost of the shelter project will be shared by Smithfield and Johnston, but the exact contribution each community will make hasn’t been determined yet.
Congratulations to my sister Cathy....she fought passionately for these animals....she deserves the credit. That old shelter would be there forever if not for her....so proud of her
