Celebrating the start of construction at the former First United Methodist Church are from left, superintendent of Beacon Charter Schools Michael Skeldon, Board Chairperson for Beacon Charter Schools Garett Mancieri, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, Board Chairperson of the Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative Adam Brunetti, and long-time teacher Tina Go.
WOONSOCKET – First United Methodist Church has been on Federal Street in Woonsocket since it was built in 1908. In 2019, Beacon Charter Schools purchased the building after receiving a grant from the Rhode Island State Council for the Arts, as well as donations from the Felicia Fund and the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.
According to the Supt. Michael Skeldon, the former church will hold a 250-plus-seat theater upstairs, as well as a state-of-the-art culinary hub and gallery space on the lower level. The opening phase of the work on a new community center for the arts, titled Act 1, will be dedicated to the exterior of the building, including the roof, painting, and the railing.
“We wouldn’t be undertaking this ambitious project without the support of the Beacon Charter Schools’ board of directors as well as the local, state, and federal government and private foundation support,” said Skeldon during a construction pre-kickoff on Monday.
“We wanted to be able to have a space where we could gather our students in one spot and to recognize them, and to have our theater productions,” added Samantha Baffoni, logistics and communications coordinator for Beacon.
Currently, Beacon theater productions are at the school’s The Blackbox Theater, which is a double-wide classroom in the school building.
“Our goal is that this will be a place for other community organizations and other theater organizations who can’t afford the prices of the Stadium Theatre to have access to this center,” said Baffoni. She added that Beacon leaders are hoping that the building doesn’t just suit the internal needs of the school, but the community as a whole, as there are many theater groups in the city that are also looking for a home.
A federal grant from the Economic Development Administration has also been given to the school to conduct a study on the basement to do things such as host culinary art programs for adults or house local youth programs in the city.
“We’re hoping this will give the city some hope that the arts are up and coming,” said Baffoni.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt emphasized the importance of the project for the city during Monday’s event.
“This is important for us because you have vacant buildings that attract damaged property and disrespect. Once you take a building and bring it back to life, you’re sending a message,” she said. The mayor added that the city has been building up downtown as an arts and education hub, and she wants to keep expanding on that effort.
“The more renovated units downtown for young adults who just graduated college or who are just starting their career, you’re bringing that capital to downtown and supporting the businesses,” said the mayor.
Also at Monday’s event were Adam Brunetti, board chairperson of the Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative, Garrett Mancieri, board chairperson for the Beacon Charter Schools, and long-time teacher who worked at Beacon Charter Schools for 17 years, Tina Go.
Construction work will officially begin on Sept. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.