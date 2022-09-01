Start of construction
Celebrating the start of construction at the former First United Methodist Church are from left, superintendent of Beacon Charter Schools Michael Skeldon, Board Chairperson for Beacon Charter Schools Garett Mancieri, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, Board Chairperson of the Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative Adam Brunetti, and long-time teacher Tina Go.

 Breeze photo by Bella Pelletiere

WOONSOCKET – First United Methodist Church has been on Federal Street in Woonsocket since it was built in 1908. In 2019, Beacon Charter Schools purchased the building after receiving a grant from the Rhode Island State Council for the Arts, as well as donations from the Felicia Fund and the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

According to the Supt. Michael Skeldon, the former church will hold a 250-plus-seat theater upstairs, as well as a state-of-the-art culinary hub and gallery space on the lower level. The opening phase of the work on a new community center for the arts, titled Act 1, will be dedicated to the exterior of the building, including the roof, painting, and the railing.

