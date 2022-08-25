CUMBERLAND – Working with a newly hired consultant, Cumberland officials will work to promote interest in historic preservation for the Arnold Mills section of town.
Town Planner Glenn Modica told the Town Council at the Aug. 17 meeting that Liz Rochefort and Epsilon Associates were the only company to bid on work to promote expansion of the Arnold Mills Historic District, but they’re a good one. He said he had previous experience working with Rochefort on statewide preservation efforts.
The town received an $8,000 certified local government grant from the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission to hire a consultant to help in the local designation of the Arnold Mills Historic District.
The council last week approved allowing Mayor Jeff Mutter to spend up to $8,000 on a contract with Epsilon.
Epsilon, in its proposal, states that it understands Cumberland’s goal to expand the Arnold Mills Historic Overlay District, one of nine local historic districts and one that includes only one building currently.
The town is seeking a written report that proposes boundaries for and justifies the expansion of the district.
Personnel will participate in a kickoff meeting with stakeholders to initiate the project, and Epsilon will begin work with an assessment of the existing National Register of Historic Places documentation for the district and a field survey to assess listed properties.
Public outreach will focus on convincing homeowners of the merits of being part of the district, said Modica, including that the Historic District Commission is very reasonable in its standards for preservation.
Approximately 30 properties are eligible to be part of the district, he said, and though officials don’t believe that all property owners will jump to join in, many are expected to participate in the goal of preserving the history of a village that’s important to Cumberland’s heritage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.