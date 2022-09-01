SMITHFIELD – Property values will likely not be affected by the new proposed Contaminated Groundwater Overlay District ordinance that would prohibit wells in the area near the Davis Liquid Waste Superfund site.
Town Planner Michael Phillips said the proposed contaminated groundwater district will prevent sinkable wells and pumping groundwater from near the Davis site. The ordinance also prevents wells from being installed for irrigation or potable water purposes.
The Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Environmental Management both encourage contaminated groundwater districts, in an attempt to stop any actions that could affect remediation efforts in the area, Phillips said.
North Smithfield has a similar ordinance for the Stamina Mills Superfund site, said Phillips, where the ordinance does not allow wells, to stop interactions with a contaminated plume being remediated.
Phillips said most of the houses in the proposed district are served by a waterline, so there should not be a reason for people to have wells.
When asked if the district will cause any reduction in property value, for tax purposes, Phillips said if the home already has a potable water line, he does not anticipate any decreases in value.
The Davis Liquid Waste Superfund site was discovered in the 1970s when the town found a variety of chemicals in drinking water wells surrounding the site. The EPA investigated the site after hearing complaints of chemical odors in private water supplies.
Decades-long cleanup efforts are nearing completion at the approximately 7-acre site off Tarklin Road in Smithfield. In a June 2020 public hearing, the EPA stated that the remaining threat to human and environmental health remains in the groundwater. The majority of the contamination is in a plume in a shallow bedrock zone, which the EPA is cleaning up.
According to the EPA’s Superfund website, the property owners disposed of a variety of liquid and solid waste containing hazardous substances in the 1970s, including items such as paint, metal sludge, oily wastes, solvents, acids, caustics, pesticides, phenols, halogens, metals, fly ash and lab pharmaceuticals, all of which contaminated the groundwater at the site and surrounding areas.
Cleanup, which began in the 1980s and cost approximately $6.7 million, is estimated to be completed this year. The Davis family hoped in 2020 to install a solar farm on the site, but cleanup must be completed first.
