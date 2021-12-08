NORTH PROVIDENCE – Consideration of a plan that would see eight condo units built on a 2-acre parcel of land off Mainella Street has been pushed back to January as town officials continue to hammer through the details with frequent local developer Armand Cortellesso, who requested the postponement from the Nov. 10 Planning Board meeting.
Bob Mennella Jr., a third-generation resident of Dodge Street who opposes the project and has attended a series of meetings on it, told The North Providence Breeze that the three lots where the condos are proposed seem like unbuildable land to anyone who looks at it.
This is a single-family neighborhood where residents already see a lot of turning around in driveways, as well as emergency and delivery drivers backing down the roadway with only one way in and one way out, he said.
“When will enough be enough?” he said, referencing the tiny, previously undesirable lots that developers continue to scoop up and build on as larger properties become increasingly scarce. “Why does our town continue to keep adding these multi-family units in our town, in neighborhoods that have gone unchanged for 70 years?”
Developers such as Cortellesso routinely drop into neighborhoods, permanently change the dynamics with a new type of development, and then leave again carrying their profits, said Mennella.
The Mainella Street proposal, planned to occupy three lots totaling a little more than 24,000 square feet combined, features steep slopes going down to Canada Pond, “extremely steep backyards” that would effectively leave residents here with no yard, said Town Planner Brent Wiegand this week. Units would be located about 12 feet from the street.
The Mainella Street proposal is one of several projects that have local officials scrambling to fix discrepancies between the zoning ordinance and comprehensive plan that allow developers to build units with greater density on lots than would be preferred, and officials are now working on a stop-gap plan to restrict that density even as broader rewrites are being undertaken.
Wiegand said Cortellesso is seeking a combining of the master plan and preliminary plan stages after coming up with four revised plans for the project. The developer so far has taken all of his recommendations into account, he said.
“Legally I think they’ve conformed to the zoning ordinance and comprehensive plan,” he said, but the town still needs to take into account the interests of neighbors and the single-family character of what is a “dead-end, cul-de-sac neighborhood.” While technically allowed here, specifics on the plan will be up to the Planning Board, said Wiegand.
He said Cortellesso is not requesting zoning relief for the four duplexes.
Cortellesso could not be reached for comment this week.
Mennella, who’s lived here for 20 years, said this is a quiet residential neighborhood with limited access, where residents don’t want units jammed in that will hurt property values and the feel of the neighborhood. Some 85 neighbors are within the 200-foot radius for notification, he said, and he’s been working with many of them to oppose this condo plan.
There are a number of aspects not to like about discussions to date, said Mennella, including talk of possibly lengthening Obed Avenue or creating a road through people’s yards. He said he didn’t at all like the response to a concern that people are already turning around in yards, that the homeowners should put a fence up.
Each condo unit would have two parking spots, he said, for a potential total of 16 new cars coming in and out.
“The neighborhood is not built around the idea of eight condo units,” he said.
Given the steep slope of the property, it will be “quite a feat of engineering to put anything of substance back there,” said Mennella.
Aside from traffic and the character of the neighborhood, Mennella said he’s also concerned about losing a portion of the great buffer of trees between homes and Route 146, which in addition to reducing noise, creates a home for many animals.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said the Mainella Street plan is a “tough proposal” with the sharp slope to the water, saying he plans to do everything he can to oppose it.
