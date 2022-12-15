SMITHFIELD – Plans for a new 90-unit development off West Greenville Road received master plan approval last Thursday, with the Smithfield Planning Board urging neighbors and developers to work together on the project before the next round of hearings.

The Residences at Greenville at 89 West Greenville Road proposed 45 duplexes and units with two and three bedrooms placed on eight acres of the 43-acre lot. Each unit will be 1,200 square feet, with 25 percent low-to-moderate-income housing units dispersed throughout, said attorney John Mancini, representing the developers.

