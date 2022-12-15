SMITHFIELD – Plans for a new 90-unit development off West Greenville Road received master plan approval last Thursday, with the Smithfield Planning Board urging neighbors and developers to work together on the project before the next round of hearings.
The Residences at Greenville at 89 West Greenville Road proposed 45 duplexes and units with two and three bedrooms placed on eight acres of the 43-acre lot. Each unit will be 1,200 square feet, with 25 percent low-to-moderate-income housing units dispersed throughout, said attorney John Mancini, representing the developers.
West Greenville Road LLC presented the development before the Planning Board, answering abutters’ concerns about the development, including about traffic and density.
Planning Board Solicitor Stephen Levesque explained that Smithfield is tied to the state’s mandate of a 10 percent low-to-moderate-income housing stock. As such, the town is required to have a comprehensive plan amendment that allows larger developments to seek waivers and variances if the development consists of 25 percent LMI units.
“The burden on the town if we’re to deny on any of those aspects is great. There is case law that says town zoning in particular is a local preference, which is often overruled by what the state considers to be an overwhelming need for affordable housing,” Levesque said.
Due to its size, the project exceeds the limit set by the town’s buildable housing stock of one percent of the town’s total existing residences. The Planning Board approved the whole project site, but master plan only extends to 80 units, Levesque said.
Developers will return to the Planning Board for master plan approval for the remaining 10 units next year, as well as preliminary plan approval for stage one, with 80 units and later, and stage two, with 10 units, said Levesque.
Planning Board Chairperson Albert Gizzarelli said he hopes abutters will take that time between public hearings to connect with developers to have their concerns met.
Nearly a dozen residents spoke to the board regarding concerns on the project, including worries about the number of trees being removed, the high-density population in a rural section of town, and the added burden that the development will put on an already strained intersection at Smith Avenue and Putnam Pike.
Nearby resident Leo Joachim said the project density does not fit the rural character of the neighborhood, saying the town does not need the development.
“Why are you taking the small town out of Smithfield,” Joachim said.
Professional engineer Sam Hemenway of Garofalo & Associates said a project such as the Residences at West Greenville attracts empty-nesters, single-working professionals, and first-time homebuyers. He said they are less likely to cause traffic, and according to initial traffic studies would only add 47 cars to peak hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Hemenway said “that type of occupant is unlikely to leave at the same time,” usually do not have children, and often works from home.
Planning Board member Charles Boyd said he did not believe Hemenway’s traffic estimates to be true and said traffic is already “terrible over there.”
“It seems like you’re off a bit on the numbers,” said Boyd.
Resident Janice Ward also expressed concerns about traffic, saying the area is no longer rural with more traffic coming from the Citizens Bank office and Amazon warehouse in Johnston.
All parties agreed that a full traffic study is needed for the development, adding that the state most likely will also require one. Developers agreed to commission an independent traffic study for the town to consider for preliminary plan approval.
Other residents stated concerns about what they see as a poorly designed cul-de-sac that left no room for emergency vehicles to turn around, or the development’s lack of a second exit. Planning Board members asked developers to look into designing better roadways, including increasing the size of the entrance.
Developers propose all exterior parking spaces with four spaces per unit, or 225 total. Units are priced at $374,000-$425,000 per market rate unit, and $300,000 to $330,000 for LMI units, said developer Richard Baccari.
The Planning Board approved the project with several conditions, including providing a full traffic study by an independent party paid fby developers, a fiscal impact study focusing on occupant demographics, a conservation easement placed on underdeveloped land, preliminary plans focusing on screening and buffering near abutters, confirming that one entrance is acceptable with the fire chief, working on increasing setbacks to abutters, researching possible road width near abutters, working on cul-de-sacs, and considering making the development solely two-bedroom units.
