PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket-Central Falls Joint Planning Commission was set to meet Tuesday, April 19 to consider a preliminary plan for the first phase of redevelopment of a vacant mill at 327 Pine St.
The commission voted last November to approve demolition on a portion of the property. Phase one will include partial renovation of a vacant industrial building to include 46 residential units and associated off-street parking.
The eventual plan is to develop nearly 200 new residential units, including the 46 in the historic rehabilitation part of the project.
The project, located within the Conant Thread Zoning District near the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station opening later this year, will also include more than 130 units of new construction along Pine Street.
Residential projects in this old mill area are booming amid an ongoing housing crunch and the prospects of new residents living within easy walking distance of the train station.
A preliminary plan comes after the more conceptual master plan stage and before the finely detailed final plan stage.
The property at 327 Pine St. was most recently operated by a recycling business. It has been vacant for several years and has had a number of code issues over that time related to storage, illegal dumping, and being open to the elements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.