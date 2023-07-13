CUMBERLAND – A plan to transform the commercial space at 910 Mendon Road that once housed Uncle Ronnie’s Flower Shop into two new affordable housing units has received a one-year extension from the Planning Board.
The board granted owner Jayro Orellana master and preliminary plan approval last June for the project, but due to Orellana’s considerable difficulty in dealing with his engineer “and navigating the comprehensive permit world for the first time,” he was unable to address certain plan issues as requested by the Planning Department, according to attorney Scott Partington.
The Planning Board on June 29 granted Orellana’s request for a one-year extension on his plan approval and comprehensive permit for good cause.
Orellana purchased the property next to St. Joseph’s Cemetery for $475,000 in 2020, according to the town’s tax assessor’s database.
The three-story frame building was built in the late 19th century, and the second and third floors both contain two-bedroom apartments currently.
The two ground-floor affordable rental units are planned to be a one-bedroom unit and a two-bedroom unit. The apartments will be affordable to households earning 80 percent or less of the area median income, and the deed restriction will be for 99 years. Orellana noted in his application last year that 6 percent of Cumberland’s housing stock is deemed affordable, well short of the state-mandated goal of 10 percent.
The owner also owns the adjacent property at 914 Mendon Road and proposes to demolish the one-story concrete block addition that previously housed a barbershop to improve vehicular access to 910 Mendon Road.
Storefronts in this area of Mendon Road have continued to see plenty of vacancies, and the Uncle Ronnie’s departure was one of the most significant. The late Ronnie Heffernan, longtime owner and lifetime town resident, died in April of 2013. He had been named grand marshal of the 87th Arnold Mills Fourth of July Parade that year, and had transferred ownership of Uncle Ronnie’s to his niece the previous summer.
Heffernan decorated countless parade floats during his life, including one that took home first prize in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, Calif. One of the founding members of the Cumberland Crime Stoppers organization, Heffernan always said he loved giving back to the community and the friends who had supported him over the years.
“My motto is: Stay in Cumberland and help everybody out,” he told The Breeze not long before his death.
A new flower shop, Snookiewookiepie Florist and Gifts, opened in 2016.
