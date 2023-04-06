CUMBERLAND/LINCOLN – Yellow Bag Day quickly morphed into Yellow Bag Weekend in Cumberland and the Manville section of Lincoln due to heavy rains last Saturday, and volunteers were still able to collect hundreds of bags full of trash.
Coordinators Tom Ward in Cumberland and Ken Pichette in Lincoln said the annual event was again a smashing success, with streets cleaner than they’ve been since this time last year.
Ward, retired Breeze publisher, said this was the event’s rainiest Saturday ever in 20 years, and he’s grateful for how flexible people were with working on Thursday, Friday and Sunday to make up for lost time on Saturday.
“To the many, many of you who helped clean our town, from Mayor Jeff Mutter, staffers, CHS and North Cumberland Middle students and Keep Blackstone Valley Beautiful, Boy and Girl Scouts, protectors of the river and reservoirs, and to the many who just wanted to help clean their neighborhoods, thank you,” he said. “The town looks just great, thanks to all of you.”
He also thanked The Breeze’s current ownership, along with Publisher Jamie Quinn and Editor Ethan Shorey, for help with publicity and the purchase of the yellow bags, calling it “a great 20-year partnership.”
Yellow bags full of trash were left curbside across town, and Cumberland Department of Public Works personnel picked them up on Monday.
In Manville, Lincoln Town Councilor Ken Pichette said that while the weather didn’t cooperate, the volunteers did.
“When I arrived at Navigant Credit Union at noon (on Saturday) to hand out bags, the sky opened up and torrential rain began,” he said. “Then to my surprise, people came, dressed in their rain gear.”
Pichette said Town Administrator Phil Gould showed up, telling people as they arrived, “if we can sit outside at a Patriots game in bad weather, why not this?” He and Scott Winslow, Parks and Recreation Department director, went right to work.
Navigant Credit Union volunteers also headed out with members of the Lincoln Conservation Commission and many Manville and Lincoln residents who also showed up asking for bags and locations to clean.
“I was shocked at the showing on such a bad weather day,” said Pichette. “There were some who opted to take bags and continue the cleaning on Sunday or later, including myself and my family, who always ‘have my back,’ as my daughter Julie said.”
Pichette said he wishes there wasn’t such a need to clean up litter, but this is the sad reality.
Tony and Angie Fascitelli, who cleaned along Diamond Hill Road at Tower Hill Road, finished up earlier than expected. Pichette recalled how he and Tony got into a disagreement long ago over who is responsible for litter and the lack of government effort to clean it up.
“It ended in a challenge: I’d put The Valley Breeze behind a cleanup, and Tony would do his part along the road,” Ward said. “For 20 years, he and Angie have kept their word. And so has The Breeze and its new leadership. Thank you, Tony, for your passion on this issue, and moving us all to a cleaner town.”
