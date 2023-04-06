Happy to help

Volunteers from Navigant Credit Union didn’t let the rain slow them down as they cleaned up streets in Lincoln last Saturday.

CUMBERLAND/LINCOLN – Yellow Bag Day quickly morphed into Yellow Bag Weekend in Cumberland and the Manville section of Lincoln due to heavy rains last Saturday, and volunteers were still able to collect hundreds of bags full of trash.

Coordinators Tom Ward in Cumberland and Ken Pichette in Lincoln said the annual event was again a smashing success, with streets cleaner than they’ve been since this time last year.

