SMITHFIELD – Copperfield’s Burger and Beer House owner Karim Menebhi said he is moving the restaurant to a “bigger and better” location at 375 Putnam Pike after being forced to vacate from their Smithfield location at 9 Cedar Swamp Road.
In a Superior Court judgment dated Jan. 20, Copperfield’s Inc. agreed to pay $18,652 in damages at the property, owned by Mutual Properties of Apple Valley. Menebhi agreed to vacate the property by April 1 and continue paying rent for March and April.
The $18,000 was paid to Mutual Properties of Apple Valley out of the court registry, and the remaining $652 must be paid by April 1. Should Copperfield’s fail to leave by April 1, the court ruled that Menebhi will be charged $5,000 for liquidation damages plus legal fees associated with any further possession.
Menebhi said he was not evicted from the previous location, but disagreed with the landlord regarding various issues in the building.
Ultimately, he said, it is too small for the business he is creating and it is better for both that Copperfield’s move to another location.
“It definitely works for me fine. Everything happens for a reason,” he said.
His current landlord could not be reached for comment this week.
Menebhi said work has begun at 375 Putnam Pike, where the restaurant will move into a corner unit. He said the move will be good for Copperfield’s, and will be a bigger and better place, with half the focus on sports and the other half on live entertainment. The new location will feature an area for dancing, a golf simulator, pool, darts and shuffleboard.
After 17 years on Cedar Swamp Road, Menebhi said he has grown a business that many of his customers call the “Cheers of Smithfield.” Some customers come in seven days per week, he said.
“It’s a really great place,” he said.
“It’s the kind of place everybody knows your name. If they don’t see you in a couple of days, they’ll call and make sure you’re OK. The customers are like family,” he said.
Copperfield’s will be out by April 1, Menebhi said, and he hopes to have the Putnam Pike location open by the last week of March for a “seamless transition.” Hours will be earlier than before and open from noon to 1 a.m. every day of the week.
The Putnam Pike location will also feature a larger outdoor space in the back with a covered deck that can fit up to 10 tables.
Copperfield’s also has a location in Johnston that’s a similar size to the spot on Putnam Pike. He said once the Smithfield location is back in business, he plans on expanding another in Cranston.
“We’re doing well in Johnston because of the bands. With more space for entertainment, I think we’ll do well in Smithfield, as well,” Menebhi said.
Menebhi, who is from Morocco, said he named the bar Copperfield’s after his home country where many homes feature copper fixtures and details. He said he loves copper, and wanted to bring that shine with him to the U.S.
“We got to keep going and moving forward,” Menebhi said.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said it’s great to hear of Smithfield’s business expanding to larger locations.
