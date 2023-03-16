SMITHFIELD – The Town Council voted 3-1 Tuesday to renew Copperfield’s Burger and Beer House’s entertainment license.
Councilors Michael Lawton, Rachel Toppi and Michael Iannotti voted to approve the renewal, while Councilor John Tassoni voted against it.
Tassoni said he voted against the license because the restaurant is “a bunch of troublemakers who cost the town a lot of money.” He said the bar is consistently behind on taxes, and the town spends money sending out notices.
“They’re always causing problems,” he said.
Owner Karim Menebhi said he is happy his license passed and is currently moving to a new target location. He said he does not have any issues with Tassoni, and feels the councilman’s no vote may be retaliation for issues at the current Cedar Swamp Road restaurant.
Copperfield’s is being forced to move from its location at 9 Cedar Swamp Road to a location at 374 Putnam Pike. Menebhi said he is moving to a “bigger and better” location that will feature an area for dancing, a golf simulator, billiards, darts and shuffleboard.
After 17 years on Cedar Swamp Road, he is being forced to leave after receiving a Superior Court judgment on Jan. 20 to vacate the premises by April 1. Menebhi agreed to pay $18,652 in damages at the Cedar Swamp property, owned by Mutual Properties of Apple Valley, and to continue to pay rent.
An additional $18,000 was paid to Mutual Properties from the court registry, and the remaining $652 must be paid by April 1. Copperfield’s will be charged $5,000 for liquidation damages plus legal fees associated with any further drug possession.
In 2018, two people, including an employee, were arrested at Copperfield’s following a two-month investigation. Police alleged that an employee sold cocaine from the restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.