PAWTUCKET – The future of the former Narragansett Bay Insurance Company building will come in the form of the Cornerstone Complex, a place where business, theater and music live, all part of the expanding “Black Block” on Main Street.
Kobi Dennis, chief operating officer at the YMCA of Greater Providence, announced online last week that the center will come online soon.
“Six months from now, history will be made in Rhode Island,” he posted. “The Cornerstone Complex will come to life with live music, Black theater, and 12 new business spaces. Watch us work.”
Dennis and others, including building owner Leslie Moore, who also owns and runs the Still on Main mini mall across the street at 250 Main St., weren’t giving additional details this week, though The Breeze confirmed there are six business partners that are part of this venture.
Moore, who previously detailed plans to develop a block of businesses run by Black entrepreneurs on Main Street, posted that “exciting developments are on the way,” telling The Breeze that an open house to offer more detailed plans will be held this month.
Core Collaboratives purchased the combined 19,500 square feet of space at 217 Main St. and 14,300 square feet of space at 25 Maple St. for $866,000 from Narragansett Bay Insurance Company last September.
The brick building at 25 Maple St., the interior of which was pictured with the post from Dennis, was built in 1880, according to the city’s property tax database. The 217 Main St. building, fronting on Main Street, was built in 1975.
The Breeze reported last July that Moore and a group of investors were planning to purchase the NBIC property. Moore now has a stake in about a half-dozen downtown properties representing up to 50 or more business tenants.
Among the other investors announced last year are the Dream Collaborative of Boston and the Institute for Entrepreneurship and Leadership in Providence.
After outgrowing its Main Street space, NBIC officially announced its intention to leave Pawtucket in early 2019, two years after recommitting to the city and declaring that they didn’t want to leave another empty building in the city. The departure of the Pawtucket Red Sox was seen as a key reason for the company’s departure for Johnston.
Moore said last year that it’s especially exciting right now to see Black people be such a big part of new investments in the downtown, particularly with all of the attention on racial disparities. Many entrepreneurs are starting their own businesses here to tell “a different sort of story,” she said then.
The activity at 250 Main St. and across the street at 217 Main and 25 Maple represents the most life and investment this most recognizable section of Main Street has seen in many years.
A number of residential redevelopment projects in this area near the future new Pawtucket Central Falls Commuter Rail Station are also in the works.
