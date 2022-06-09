SMITHFIELD – Smithfield High School omitted one of the 22 top students of the Class of 2022.
Smithfield High School senior Kim Boisvert was mistakenly left off the Summa Cum Laude list in the last edition. Boisvert will attend Rhode Island College to study nursing. Her honored educator is Derek Snow, who teaches social studies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.