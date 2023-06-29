SMITHFIELD – A story in last week’s ValleyBreeze & Observer inadvertently but inaccurately conveyed comments by Nicole Solas to the Smithfield School Committee. It also stated that she regularly attends these types of meetings when she said this is her third, including two in her home district of South Kingstown, and that she traveled from Westerly for the meeting, which she did not.
Here is the rewritten portion of the story related to Solas, as updated online:
Nicole Solas, who regularly speaks out on this issue, thanked the committee for tackling an issue that infringes on parental rights and endangers children. She said students questioning their gender identity had “gender dysphoria,” and not notifying parents of their children’s situation endangers those children.
“Without intervention, most kids grow out of their dysphoria,” she said.
Solas, whose comments were met with boos several times, said dysphoria is spread across the country by “radical trans cultists.” She said a letter from the Rhode Island ACLU encouraging the district against notifying parents about their children was despicable.
She went on to quote from a story reported in The Hill about the Perez family in Clay County, Florida, where the parents’ lawyer said school personnel were not qualified to make “serious” mental health decisions.
The School Committee is likely to be sued by someone, said Solas, either the ACLU or the parents of “a dead child or a severely traumatized child,” and the lawsuit they want is the one that will help them sleep at night.
“Parents must be involved in these important decisions,” she said.
