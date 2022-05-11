NORTH PROVIDENCE – Incumbent District 3 North Providence School Committee member Arthur Corsini, of 2 Chandler St., has announced his intention to run for re-election.
Corsini, currently principal of the A. William Josephs Career Academy in Warren, was previously employed by the North Providence School Department for 30 years, serving as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal of Stephen Olney Elementary School. He was educated in town.
While he was principal, Stephen Olney School was honored as a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education, the highest honor awarded to our nation’s public schools, notes a release from Corsini. It is the only North Providence school to ever have been awarded the honor.
Corsini said he brings the experience, knowledge, and commitment necessary to lead the district during a critical time. He says he is passionate about ensuring that all local students get the best start in life.
“The reason I’m running for re-election to the North Providence School Committee is the kids,” he said.
North Providence schools “deserve visionary leadership, strong community and family engagement, quality classroom instruction, safety, and a commitment to continuous improvement,” added Corsini. “Once again I welcome the opportunity to serve my town and its youth and families as a member of the North Providence School Committee.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.