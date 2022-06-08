NORTH PROVIDENCE – Rep. Arthur Corvese has announced he will be seeking re-election as state representative in House District 55 in North Providence to “continue to be our community’s voice for local concerns at the legislature, while keeping a watchful eye on the many larger state issues that affect all Rhode Islanders.”
“As your state representative, I have worked diligently to bring North Providence the representation it deserves. Among my accomplishments during my tenure, I have fought for increased state funding for our schools and municipality; championed the phase-out of the car tax; strengthened protection for seniors and nursing home residents; expanded health care coverage and lower cost for some prescription drugs; fought for $10 million in additional funding for DCYF to protect our children; sponsored legislation to create an on-line data base to make it easier to find affordable housing; and sponsored the law that addressed EBT fraud,” he said in a release.
Corvese added, “However, supporting and passing good, reasonable legislation is only part of the job of being your state representative. I have responded personally to over 1,100 requests from you, my constituents, and have always done my best to assist you in any way possible. That was the promise I made to you when I was elected, and that is a promise I will always keep.”
Corvese concluded, “I am extremely fortunate and honored to have represented the people of District 55 at the Statehouse, and I will not forget my obligation and duty to represent you to the best of my ability during the next two years. As your state representative, I will continue to work diligently, and will do my best to bring responsive and responsible representation to the people of District 55.”
A lifelong resident of North Providence, Corvese is a 1977 graduate of Providence College and received his Doctor of Optometry degree in 1981 from the New England College of Optometry, Boston. He serves as deputy majority leader, is chairperson of the House Rules Committee, is second vice-chairperson of the House Committee on State Government and Elections, and is a member of the House Committee on Judiciary and House Committee on Labor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.