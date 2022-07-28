SMITHFIELD – District 44 Representative Gregory Costantino serving the residents of Lincoln, Smithfield and Johnston announced his campaign for re-election.

“It has been a great honor and privilege to serve the residents of District 44 and I wish to continue to advocate on their behalf,” he said in a news release.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.