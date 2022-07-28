SMITHFIELD – District 44 Representative Gregory Costantino serving the residents of Lincoln, Smithfield and Johnston announced his campaign for re-election.
“It has been a great honor and privilege to serve the residents of District 44 and I wish to continue to advocate on their behalf,” he said in a news release.
Costantino said he continues to refuse to accept any campaign donations and fought for a government that is both transparent and responsive. During his tenure, he said he’s worked to eliminate the automobile tax and helped veterans by supporting legislation to eliminate tax on veterans’ pensions.
Costantino added that he negotiated with state leadership to ensure that Lincoln residents received an additional $200,000 in annual funding due to the casino’s location.
As a successful entrepreneur, Costantino said he believes in the value of education and co-sponsored legislation for millions of dollars in bonds that permitted Smithfield, Lincoln and Johnston to make much needed renovations to schools creating state-of-the-art schools for all three towns.
The release notes that Costantino also advocated for upgrades to existing infrastructure within his district and successfully lobbied the Department of Transportation to resurface Greenville Avenue two years ahead of schedule and for the installation of traffic lights on Breakneck Hill Road.
In addition, Costantino said he’s always stood shoulder to shoulder with the residents of his district.
“If re-elected I will continue to fight for the residents of District 44 to ensure that you receive responsive government. I respectfully ask for your support during the upcoming election season,” he said.
“I always answer my phone and never forget that I am here to serve you,” he said.
