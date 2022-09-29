SMITHFIELD – Incumbent Rep. Gregory Costantino, a Democrat, is running for his sixth term in the House District 44 seat against Republican Peter Trementozzi after running unopposed since 2016.
Costantino first came to office in 2012 when he beat incumbent Democrat Peter Petrarca in the primary, earning 60 percent, or 1,039 votes. He defeated his Republican opponent James Archer in the November 2012 general election, earning 62 percent, or 4,647 votes.
Costantino defeated Republican Philip Hirons Jr. in 2014, with 64 percent, or 3,718 votes, then in 2016, he ran unopposed and hasn’t had an opponent since.
District 44 represents parts of Smithfield, Lincoln and Johnston.
Costantino of Lincoln, 62, said out of 113 state senators and representatives, he is the only one who has never held a fundraiser for his campaign. He said he is lucky enough to be able to fund his campaign through his real estate business and state salary, and has never taken money from lobbyists, special interest groups, friends or family members.
“It didn’t work for me. I didn’t want to feel obligated if someone gave me money. I’m the only one who does not raise funds,” he said.
He said it is one of his many proud accomplishments while serving Rhode Island, as well as working across party lines to lower the corporate tax from 9 to 7 percent to help make the state more friendly to business. He said that, in turn, creates jobs, an achievement that’s proven a highlight of being in office.
“I put in so many bills trying to save taxpayers money,” he said.
Newcomer Trementozzi, of Johnston, 50, said he decided to run based on several issues, including inflation, mental health issues, state taxes on pensions, and education. He said inflation “is slowly killing” Rhode Islanders, and the state should better manage money to help residents.
Mental health issues are not going away, he said, and many people in the state need help and don’t get it. He said the state should get the budget under control and put more funding into mental health.
On the budget, Trementozzi said taxpayers need more of a voice on how money is spent, and get the general fund back under control.
“The biggest thing is we need to be transparent. We have to. We have to let everybody know what we’re doing,” he said.
Trementozzi said he also feels that schools should be focused on education and safety, and that they need to increase parental engagement in what students are learning in school.
“I’d like to make that happen,” he said.
Trementozzi said he is an ideas guy who supports ideas that make sense. As a Republican, he said he does not intend to vote along party lines. He said that sometimes change is good, and he saw an opportunity to create change and went for it.
He said he does not have much of an opinion on Costantino personally, but feels the state needs a change in politics.
“We just so happen to be in the same district,” he said.
Costantino said other highlights of his time as a representative include supporting the “don’t block the box” traffic law, eliminating the car tax, getting an additional $200,000 in taxes from Bally’s Twin River in Lincoln, getting a prohibition on through-trucking on Smith Avenue, gaining millions of dollars for Smithfield, Lincoln and Johnston schools, and fast-tracking paving on Greenville Avenue in Johnston and Smithfield. He added that he introduced legislation to allow Lincoln to consolidate fire districts to save taxpayers money.
Costantino emphasized that he was also a no vote on truck tolls and paying for 38 Studios.
“For me, it’s the protection of the taxpayer,” he said.
Costantino said he’s repeatedly put in legislation to help keep wealth in Rhode Island when seniors move to more tax-friendly states after retiring. He said seniors earn money in the state, and once their income is disposable, they spend it in other more tax-friendly states.
He said he is also concerned about the economy, and said everyone is suffering from inflated costs in everything from electricity to groceries. He said he feels the state needs to provide assistance and pass down savings to taxpayers and small businesses.
“We’re at a time where things are tightening up for a lot of families. We need to provide some type of assistance. People are getting killed right now,” Costantino said.
Costantino said he does not agree with hitting residents with small tax increases here and there.
Trementozzi said he is an average person who is concerned with what is going on with the state, and feels that new people need to make changes. He said whatever the state has been doing politically does not seem to be working.
“It can’t be politics as usual. We can’t vote party lines. It seems like that happens an awful lot,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.