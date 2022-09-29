SMITHFIELD – Incumbent Rep. Gregory Costantino, a Democrat, is running for his sixth term in the House District 44 seat against Republican Peter Trementozzi after running unopposed since 2016.

Costantino first came to office in 2012 when he beat incumbent Democrat Peter Petrarca in the primary, earning 60 percent, or 1,039 votes. He defeated his Republican opponent James Archer in the November 2012 general election, earning 62 percent, or 4,647 votes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.