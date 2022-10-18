Hints of the old days
A painting on an interior wall of the Ann & Hope building.

 Breeze photo

by Ethan Shorey

CUMBERLAND – The Ann & Hope Mill off Broad Street is full of clues about the activity that once filled the structure, including an old shopping carriage or two, wall advertisements, rotary phones, those old creaking floors that everyone remembers, and the carriage lift that got helped shoppers out of the basement with their goods.

Leaders taking a tour of the mill last Friday with developer David Corsetti, of Premier Development, commented several times on the enormity of a mill’s interior that will accommodate 241 residential apartment units.

