CUMBERLAND – The Ann & Hope Mill off Broad Street is full of clues about the activity that once filled the structure, including an old shopping carriage or two, wall advertisements, rotary phones, those old creaking floors that everyone remembers, and the carriage lift that got helped shoppers out of the basement with their goods.
Leaders taking a tour of the mill last Friday with developer David Corsetti, of Premier Development, commented several times on the enormity of a mill’s interior that will accommodate 241 residential apartment units.
Some were also surprised to learn from Corsetti that a Stop & Shop store once operated here many years ago, and Corsetti said they’re aiming to bring back that use with a new grocery store available to residents of the mill and the public on the lower level.
Corsetti said costs for the project in the 500,000-square-foot building have increased substantially, particularly after a financing agreement at an interest rate of 3.5 percent expired in August and the new interest rate came in at 6 percent. That said, he told those assembled, the project is still on target to move forward as planned and they’re still hopeful about cost decreases.
Mayor Jeff Mutter emphasized the importance of this mill project to the future of an area that’s been downtrodden in recent years, and Corsetti and his team also emphasized the aspects of it that will keep it from being closed off to the surrounding neighborhood, including the commercial components. There’s also hope for a medical use on the lower level.
Corsetti said there are two eating establishments planned on the 15-acre property, one more of a café inside the main mill building, built in 1886, and the other more of a brew pub restaurant in the nearby smokestack building.
He emphasized the importance of state and federal historic tax credits in making projects such as this one, where there are so many unknowns and variables, work out financially.
“Workforce housing is a huge component of getting this off the ground,” Corsetti said, emphasizing the need for more market-rate residential units.
Premier Development has 25 years of experience completing world-class redevelopments, said Corsetti.
Eric Zuena, of ZDS Architecture, said the structure of the building is fully intact. He spoke of the importance of the commercial aspects of the project in putting out a “nice big doormat” at the site to welcome the community.
Zuena described a completely new look for the property, with many added green spaces and removed building “appendages” that were added over time, restoring the building to its former glory. Zuena envisions more green spaces creating a much more attractive and environmentally friendly property, with amenities such as a dog park adding a certain sense of place for those who live and visit here.
“It won’t look anything like it does now,” said Corsetti.
As the group toured the massive interior, he and Corsetti spoke of the challenge of laying out the different types of units on each floor due to the great width of the mill. There will be a large corridor down the center of the units, with apartments laid out on either side. Zuena said that because of the width of the mill, residents here will get more square footage than one would typically get for the same money, which helps increase the attraction.
Many units will measure between 1,100 and 1,200 square feet, and Corsetti noted that the increased attractiveness of those units as a result will help drive occupancy rates higher.
The existing structure of the building, with its great history, already tells a story, said Zuena and Corsetti, and people will want to live in a place that evokes such good feelings while providing more space than a typical urban rehabilitation project wouldn’t.
The name for the project will be in keeping with the Ann & Hope name, with historic preservation agencies having input, said Zuena.
Asked about the creaking floors, Zuena told The Breeze that with a project like this, some work is done to reinforce the floors while restoring them, but you have to “embrace the creaking.”
Mutter described Ann & Hope as an iconic mill structure that in its heyday was a hub of activity for Valley Falls. The area has gotten “a little tired,” he said, and could use this jolt along with other initiatives.
Corsetti said the cost of the project was once tabbed at about $50 million under the previous financing agreement, but it’s now up to $60 million or more.
Zuena said he loves the top level of the mill the best and would want to live there the most, because the height of the ceilings allows for large loft apartments with an upper-level bedroom. These market-rate rentals will have a “really generous” 1,200 square feet, he said.
The Cumberland Town Council granted master plan approval for the Ann & Hope redevelopment in mid-September, and the developer is now going through final stages of state permitting and will also be coming back to the town for preliminary and final plan approvals.
Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens told The Breeze that because a fiscal impact analysis and traffic study were done at the master plan stage, when they aren’t typically, the preliminary plan stage will be less of a heavy lift, but there are some aspects that still need to be worked out, he said.
District 19 Sen. Ryan Pearson organized the tour as part of his day of visits to various spots in Cumberland, noting the work he did in the last legislative session to secure more money for affordable housing and historic tax credits, as well as an extra $5 million he helped put toward the state budget for local grants to pay for signs, building facades and other streetscape upgrades, something that was done after conversing with Mutter on the town’s needs for Broad Street.
The Ann & Hope project is made up of 20 percent affordable housing. A synopsis on various state-level resources for Ann & Hope and the surrounding area showed more money toward historic preservation tax credits, more money toward affordable housing, and more money toward the Main Street Rhode Island Streetscape Program.
