PAWTUCKET – Bricks on the facade of City Hall’s landmark tower are coming loose in a process called spalling as the grout between them cracks, illustrating just how important the wooden scaffolding over the main doorway is to protect those entering the building.
The tower replacement project, previously discussed for years as officials and residents have debated whether to tear it down or restore it, should see construction soon, according to officials.
They are now waiting on final documents from an architect so they can go out to bid on the project, said Director of Administration Dylan Zelazo, and are “anticipating shortly going out on the street with a request for proposals for the complete tear-down and rehabilitation of the tower,” as well as the roof of City Hall.”
The roof work would include the two raised portions right next to the tower, Zelazo said, but wouldn’t cover the two lower roofs to the side over police and fire headquarters on either end of City Hall.
The cost of the project was tabbed at around $5 million back in 2021, an amount equal to what voters approved for a tower replacement back in 2016, but Zelazo said it’s fair to say, based on everything that’s transpired with market conditions and supply chain issues, that that total will “likely be higher.”
Officials will wait to see what bids are before deciding how to proceed in the coming weeks, he said.
The good thing about this planned project, compared to previous ones, is that it’s supposed to resolve longstanding issues with steel expanding against brick as temperatures fluctuate, causing cracking, said Zelazo.
The job being put out to bid would be for a complete reconstruction and to separate the steel girders from the brick, said Zelazo.
“It’s supposed to prevent this issue from being repeated,” he said.
The portions in the “most challenged” condition are the back side and the north side where the fire station is, said Zelazo.
The Breeze first reported in 2012 how the 1930s tower, which stands 108 feet tall but has no functional use, was leaking like a sieve a few years after a 2005-2006 reconstruction project that ended up costing taxpayers some $4.5 million with borrowing interest factored in.
A representative from the contractor told The Breeze in 2012 that their work in 2005-2006 was never going to keep the tower’s brick façade from continuing to crack due to expanding and contracting steel. Officials expressed frustration when they learned that they only had one year after that project to hold the company accountable.
The tower has a long history of fixes and disappointments, including instances of stonework falling to the ground in past decades and officials proposing creative fixes, such as former Mayor Dennis Lynch’s proposal to wrap the structure in metal.
The Breeze reported in May of 2021 that officials had decided on a full restoration. As reported then, the work will include removing the façade and creating a layer inside and against the tower’s steel columns. An interior layer will prevent the infiltration of water going forward.
Zelazo noted how scaffolding and wood were initially placed in the back of the building to protect those entering, and later the same was done in the front of the building.
There will be plenty of logistics to work through at City Hall when construction does commence, said Zelazo, as the parking lot across the street will be needed to store equipment and materials, and there will also be noise and safety concerns for those working in the building. He said they’ll have a better idea how to proceed within the next month.
