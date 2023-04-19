PAWTUCKET – Starting next Monday, April 24, AGI Construction and Rhode Island Energy will begin work to run a new gas line under Cottage Street, and the line has to cross underneath the train tracks on George Bennett Highway.
Due to having to cross under the tracks, workers will have to dig deeper than normal and will need the holes to remain open during construction, requiring closures and detours.
Cottage Street east will be shut down from O’Reilly Auto Parts to George Bennett Highway, and from George Bennett to Freeman Street.
AGI will be requiring two officer details from the start date of April 24 for about four weeks until the project is finished. The detail will continue around the clock, all three shifts, and must be filled for public safety due to the dig sites being left open.
The crew will be working in the eastbound traffic lane of Cottage Street directly in front of the Cottage Street Fire Station, and in the eastbound lane in front of O’Reilly Auto. Access to O’Reilly and A Little Bit of Everything will remain open. All other eastbound traffic will be prohibited. Traffic on George Bennett Highway will not be interrupted during construction.
Fire personnel will need to enter and exit from Freeman Street.
AGI staff will be setting up detour and road closure signs in the immediate area, and RIPTA will also be notified of the change in traffic pattern.
All area businesses impacted by this have been briefed, according to a summary of the plan, and First Student busing was notified due to an elementary school being in close proximity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.