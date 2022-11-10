WOONSOCKET – The City Council on Monday acknowledged that there were flaws in the way multi-family homes in Woonsocket were assessed on taxes this year, but said there’s nothing they can do about it for this year’s bills.
“There’s no good answers for this fiscal year, because like it or not, the tax bills went out, the tax levy was verified, mortgage companies have received the bills they’re paying,” said Councilor James Cournoyer.
Cournoyer said he took it upon himself to go through the tax bills from 2021 and 2022 that were sent to him from Finance Director Christine Chamberland. He added that resident Cody Johnston, who spoke Monday about his research, was correct in his assessment of how taxes for multi-family homes had jumped. Values of single-family homes went up on average by 57 percent, while two-family, three-family, and four-family homes went up, on average, by 91 percent.
“This is something that gets fixed for the next fiscal year,” said Cournoyer, saying that there is work to be done by the next council.
Also Monday, officials indicated that they believe temporary work that has been done at the Oak Grove housing development will help residents get through the winter in the event of heavy rains as they wait for the developer to obtain and install granite curbing. Residents spoke at a previous Planning Board meeting in which they expressed their frustration about flooding in their neighborhood because of lack of curbing, but officials held firm in not allowing a switch to concrete curbing.
Council President John Ward said Monday that a previous time he drove to the development, it was not evident where the storm drains were. He said that when he went there more recently, the drains were clear and there was paving around them. He said the drain at the bottom of the hill was also clear.
“It’s not the solution, it’s not the way, it’s supposed to be finished, but I think it will at least relieve some of the pressure coming from any kind of rain storms and where the water will travel,” he said.
Cournoyer expressed his concern that the budget that was proposed for the Oak Grove road work back in 2020, which was $178,000, would not be enough going forward as there has been significant inflation in the past two years. He also added that the Planning Department should demand a purchase order from Vikon Properties on the granite curbing or the city could pull their bond.
In another action taken while Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt is out of office, the council on Monday approved new executive contract between the city and Police Chief Thomas Oates. His salary will start $106,500, with 3 percent increases starting next July.
Oates, who was present during the special meeting that took place before Monday’s regular meeting, discussed a potential agreement between Axon Enterprise Inc. regarding body cameras, which Woonsocket received a grant for by the state, and the purchase of more tasers, in which rates for equipment would be set for 10 years. A vote on the potential agreement is set for the next council meeting.
A possible safety complex at the All Saints Property was also discussed by the council, and Ward suggested that there should be traffic studies done and research compiled on alternative buildings.
“To not do a study of alternatives is missing an opportunity to consider what may be of best interest of the city,” said Ward. He added that government did not go about business based on what “somebody said,” as Chief Paul Shatraw had expressed in the past that the All Saints Property would not work.
Ward also discussed several other city issues, including the future of the animal shelter, local athletic fields, and Cass Park. He said that after visiting the Lincoln Animal Control building with interim Mayor Daniel Gendron, he came to conclusion that moving the animal shelter to the Rivers Edge Complex with a combined cost of paving the area for year-round use would cost the city a substantial amount of money at a “reasonable” number or “optimistic” number would be half a million dollars.
“I say this because as the director pointed out, the plan’s made. It doesn’t appear to be open for discussion, it doesn’t appear to be open for debate,” said Ward. He added that he wanted to give everyone a “sense” of what the project would cost.
Regarding the athletic field, once they have them moved over, The Woonsocket School Department and the School Committee may consider whether they’ll agree to allow a movement in court to release the restriction and the limitations on the deed to the city of Woonsocket, according to Ward.
The council also voted for 10 additional rooms with the use of $75,000 of American Rescue Plan funds at the Motor Inn from Dec. 3 until April 3. This would help provide temporary housing for homeless residents. Last year, the council allocated $70,000 in ARPA funds from Jan. 1 to March 31 after pleas from homeless advocates.
City officials also voted to approve in ordinance an amendment to the tax exemption for the elderly in which $500 of credit would provided to residents 65 years and older who have owned their home for three or more years and have a combined income of $40,000.
Ward said that the ordinance would change in that residents who were receiving more than $400 as a credit would now receive $500 as a round number. Ward also added that it would raise the threshold for income from $30,000 to $40,000, as well as adjust the income for the reduction based on Medicare supplement premiums for seniors, updating and modernizing the elderly tax exemption to reflect the reality of affordability based on where incomes are today. More people will now be eligible, he said.
“I support this because it’s probably what should have been done many, many, many years ago,” he said.
Councilor Roger Jalette on Monday put forward in an ordinance to rename Florence Drive, which is located at the Woonsocket Villa Nova School, as Susan D. Menard Memorial Drive. The late Menard was the first female mayor and the longest serving mayor of the city from 1995 to 2009.
Jalette said when the schools were named after the mayor, he felt only half of the job was done. Renaming the street would put the finishing touches and memorialize Menard’s longtime public service, he said. The council voted 6-0 to approve of the renaming of the street, which won’t impact any residents and their mailing addresses.
Among those in attendance Monday were Gendron’s siblings, Dee Gendron Ducharme and Pat Girard. Other supporters of Gendron, as well as Cournoyer, Ward, and Jalette, spoke about their prayers for the four members, as well as the potential for Denise Sierra, who was not running for re-election for council Tuesday, to win in a write-in campaign against Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.
“I’m saying huge prayers for us that Denise gets into office,” said resident Rhonda Charron, the poll worker at the center of a complaint reported on last week and an organizer of the write-in campaign. “And if God’s hearing any of our prayers, mayor, we’re really hoping.”
Jalette said it was hard to sit through an Oct. 17 meeting and listen comments about councilors and the accomplishments of Baldelli-Hunt, saying those achievements wouldn’t have been possible without the council. Growing emotional, Jalette said the comments really impacted him, as the council was simply following the charter in removing Baldelli-Hunt from office.
“I will say this if I’m re-elected once again, I will take my oath of office and will abide by that oath,” he said.
