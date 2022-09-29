CUMBERLAND – Cheryl’s School of Dance now has the permission it needs to move from North Providence to Cumberland, after the Town Council agreed last week to add “arts education” to the list of allowable uses at 48 West Wrentham Road, former home of Chucky’s Creamery.

Attorney Timothy Kane presented the request to add arts education to the list of uses contained in a 2017 ordinance, noting the limited uses including restaurant functions currently allowed. Cheryl’s School of Dance is looking to buy the building that was once home to such bar establishments as the Dancing Pig and relocate there after 40 years operating in North Providence, he said.

