CUMBERLAND – Cheryl’s School of Dance now has the permission it needs to move from North Providence to Cumberland, after the Town Council agreed last week to add “arts education” to the list of allowable uses at 48 West Wrentham Road, former home of Chucky’s Creamery.
Attorney Timothy Kane presented the request to add arts education to the list of uses contained in a 2017 ordinance, noting the limited uses including restaurant functions currently allowed. Cheryl’s School of Dance is looking to buy the building that was once home to such bar establishments as the Dancing Pig and relocate there after 40 years operating in North Providence, he said.
The council unanimously approved allowing the dance school at the location, agreeing with a subcommittee recommendation to have parking comply with requirements for a daycare or preschool, which mandates only half of the spaces available here, or 10.
Land use expert Ed Pimentel told council members that they have plenary power on zoning, noting the favorable recommendations on the change from both the ordinance subcommittee and the Cumberland Planning Board.
As noted by planning staff, Pimentel said, soundproofing would be part of the purchase and remodel, with the owners at Cheryl’s not wanting sound to spill between the three studios within the building. He noted how his office has been across from a dance studio for 30 years and he’s never heard what’s happening inside.
Typical afternoon and early evening dance hours are ideal for a mostly residential neighborhood, Pimentel said, and there is more than adequate parking here, with most parents dropping their children off and then coming back for them and classes ranging anywhere between 45 minutes and three hours. Compared to other uses, such as restaurant or even medical, this is far less intense and will not alter the area, said Pimentel. Owner Natasha Estrada is “a wonderful young woman” and a hard worker, he added.
Councilor Bob Shaw said he’s lived with a mile or so of this property for more than 20 years, having to deal with many business changes. He said it’s good to see something come in other than a restaurant, saying it’s an opportune move given that another dance studio nearby recently closed down.
Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens recommended waiving the requirement for a special use permit, saying this is an appropriate use and preferable to some of the other allowed uses. It complies with the comprehensive plan’s call to encourage redevelopment of existing assets, he said.
Ted Vecchio, whose family owns Dance Theatre of Rhode Island, said they’ve crossed path with Cheryl’s School of Dance at many local events and found them to be a “standup organization” and a well-run business. He said they’re happy to welcome the school to Cumberland, saying the new additions of two new dance schools show that Cumberland is “starting to become a hotspot for the arts.” A dance academy is a great use for the building as well, he said.
