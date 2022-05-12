CUMBERLAND – Seven new speed humps are coming to Reservoir Road after approval by the Town Council, but members last week added a small caveat of a sunset provision of one year if the new traffic control devices don’t work out as planned.
At the regular meeting of May 4, more residents spoke in favor of the change than had at an earlier meeting, with a fairly even split between those in favor of the change and those opposed.
In the end, while no one agreed that speed humps are the best option, many asserted that it might be the only real choice if the town is to ever get speeding on Reservoir Road under control.
The council ultimately went on the advice of the town’s public safety chiefs, who indicated no concerns and very little diminished response time. Councilor Peter Bradley was the only no vote, saying he thinks adding speed humps only masks the issue of lack of enforcement in the area.
Councilor Scott Schmitt offered both the idea for a sunset provision to review the effectiveness of the humps and a request to have Mayor Jeff Mutter and his administration look into the possibility of state legislation allowing traffic cameras beyond school zones. Schmitt said he was initially opposed to speed cameras, but could now see them as being an effective deterrent here.
In an update to earlier numbers on speeding, the number of total drivers found to be going between 50 and 59 mph went from 409 before three temporary speed humps were installed last year to 129 going those speeds in 15 days with the humps.
Overall, 533 drivers exceeded 50 mph in those days before the humps went in, or an average of 48 per day, and 186 did so in the 15 days after, or an average of 12 per day.
Cumberland EMS vehicles were found to be driving 41 mph leading up to a speed hump, and 31 mph over the hump.
Officials emphasized that these are more elongated humps, allowing drivers to still exceed the speed limit to a degree going over them, and not the narrower speed bumps, which require much slower speeds.
DPW Director Joseph Duarte said a speed bump, measuring anywhere from one foot to three feet, really isn’t appropriate on municipal streets. Humps are the next level of speed calming, he said, effective while not causing motorists to bottom out. They’re 12 to 14 feet wide, three or four inches in height, creating gradual and sloping inclines and declines that have proven effective across the country if built correctly, as vehicles always have either one axle or both axles on them. The 22-foot wide humps he’s seen in Cumberland are a lot wider than the ones he’s accustomed to, he said.
Duarte said that Reservoir Road, as with many roads, has moved to the next level where it’s not really operating as a local 25 mph road anymore, with nearly all drivers going 35 mph or more. Engineers might make a recommendation to up the speed limit. Reservoir Road is a beautiful road with great sight distances and can handle somewhat higher speeds than 25 mph, he said, adding that a study should be conducted before increasing speed limits.
Answering Councilor Lisa Beaulieu, Duarte said he expects taking away the attraction of the road as a speedway will lead to lower traffic volume overall.
Capt. Christopher Iozzi, acting chief, said the speeding numbers showed a heavy need for some type of action.
“When we are there, we can clearly see that there’s an issue,” he said, adding that there was “no impediment” to first responders during an analysis.
John Skawinski, of 21 Wysteria Lane, questioned officials on why they didn’t run a full timed fire drill after an earlier meeting, saying he remains concerned that his house would be “obliterated” in a fire due to slower response times. Skawinski said the only real chance he has in such a case is for the water truck coming from Plainville to get there in time, and he said it seems irresponsible on the part of the town not to have its own water truck.
Mayor Jeff Mutter responded that the test the town agreed to run was on the impact of responder speeds to get to the location and whether the speed humps would impact it.
Chief Nicholas Anderson said that even though the nearest hydrant is 1,000 feet away, the town can pump up the pressure and easily reach Skawinski’s home. The department is in the process of upgrading all of its hosing, he said, and has a plan in place for relay pumping.
Chesley Chmura, of 11 Wysteria Lane, said she doesn’t believe the speed humps will actually address the issues in the area. The neighborhood may just end up exchanging drag-racing for motorcycle riders having fun with the humps.
Donna Palange, of 76 Burnt Swamp Road, said she too believes her house would burn to the ground in a fire. She asked whether the town could add more officers or use part-time officers for enforcement.
Iozzi said state law doesn’t allow part-time officers, but the town does have four conditional officers now going through the police academy. He said there are frequently officers in the area, but there’s only so much the town can do.
Answering Palange’s question on whether seven humps seems excessive, Mutter said he doesn’t think so. The humps aren’t going to address every problem, he said, but they proved effective even with only three in place temporarily last year.
Palange said she doesn’t believe the humps will solve the problem, and that it will only get worse.
“Nothing stops them,” she said.
“We’re gonna try,” said Council President Mike Kinch.
Sharon Mullane, of 31 Hidden Meadow Drive, supported the addition of the humps, saying noise and speed in the area have been unbelievable. The addition of three temporary speed humps made a “gigantic difference,” she said, and it controlled some of that noise and speeding. Warm weather brings people to the reservoir in droves, she said.
Mullane said she would like to see a sidewalk installed along Reservoir Road to protect pedestrians, saying the sidewalks would narrow the road and change its nature to reduce speeds. Current speeding is very unnerving for those in the area, she said.
Andrew Hayes, the 1 Hayes Drive resident who originally got a petition going to make changes on Reservoir Road, said this neighborhood has experienced these problems for decades. He said it’s gotten so much better after the temporary speed humps, with less speeding and less trash strewn about. Hayes said he doesn’t want people to just end up hating where they live, calling for relief “from all this traffic and crazy driving.”
Reservoir Road resident Randy Tuomisto asked the council to base its decision on the facts presented, and he commended public safety chiefs and traffic engineers for presenting those facts on what humps would do for the area. Tuomisto discouraged the idea of raising the speed limit too high, saying there’s really only one straightaway on the road and drivers wouldn’t effectively slow down when the speed limit changed to 25.
Reservoir Road is listed online as a key stop on the trail system for cyclists, said Tuomisto, and the town shouldn’t wait for a fatality to do something.
“Speed humps are the answer, and we need to move ahead on them,” he said.
Kenneth Bush, of 4 Torrey Road, said he and his wife have been at “ground zero” for noise and speeding for years, as they’re at the end of the Reservoir Road’s straightaway. They’ve been first responders to a number of accidents, he said.
Another resident was incorrect when they said that young people wait until after dark to race, he said, saying it typically starts around 5 or 5:30 p.m.
No one here truly wants speed humps, he said, but he doesn’t see any other solution absent a regular police presence all day. Temporary humps have helped, he said.
Will Nakshian, of 2 Jasons Grant Drive, said he too supports installing the humps. He said he rides his bicycle along the scenic roads around the Diamond Hill Reservoir and on more than one occasion has been threatened by speeding cars. He said in one case someone was swerving at him in the opposite direction and he had to leap off his bicycle and over the guardrail. Nakshian said he’s seen a difference since temporary humps went in, with fewer joyriders.
Tom Concilio, of 40 Jasons Grant Drive, said the humps have reduced speeding, but he’s not in favor of the total of seven permanent humps to be put in, saying that number seems excessive.
Councilor Schmitt said he always tries to come up with a compromise when possible, which is why he suggested having a sunset provision.
As for the idea of possible cameras, Mutter told Schmitt he thinks it would be a “big lift” for the state to pass enabling legislation allowing communities to put speed cameras wherever they choose, but he’ll look into it as instructed by the council.
Councilor Tim Magill said the Traffic Management Group and Police Department did their due diligence on the speed hump issue as a way to actively combat what’s been an issue for so many years. He said he spoke to one family who’s lived in the area for 32 years and told him they’re now living in misery because of the situation.
Councilor Beaulieu asked about the suggestion that responders would be slowed down by some 10 seconds per hump as suggested earlier, but Chief Anderson said they can still exceed the speed limit.
Mutter said there’s no way to say that the humps won’t impact response times at all, but weighed against the potential of a fatal accident or ongoing risks to public safety, he believes the benefits outweigh any drawbacks. If officials feel after a year that there’s an issue with them, he said, he has no problem removing them.
Kinch said he doesn’t think anyone is a fan of speed humps, but that’s the best option available here. He said he too will listen to the professionals.
