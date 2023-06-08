NORTH SMITHFIELD – Town Councilor Douglas Osier says that as a father of a young family, he doesn’t think he would have moved to North Smithfield if the infrastructure was any worse than it is now.
Osier’s comments, where he urged town leaders to start making better investments in an increasingly competitive landscape with other communities, highlighted a longstanding debate in North Smithfield over the importance of investing in facilities against the financial impact on taxpayers.
“We need to address our aging infrastructure. Nobody is going to live in a town where there’s no aging infrastructure,” he said.
On May 30, the council decided to approve a November ballot question asking voters to say yes or no to $18 million for a new or renovated police station.
Two days later, on June 1, the council met again to approve the bond language for bills that were introduced to the General Assembly. State Rep. Brian Newberry is the House sponsor, while Senators Jessica De La Cruz, Melissa Murray, and Thomas Paolino are the Senate sponsors.
Councilor Paulette Hamilton said that she would continue to be firm in her stance and vote no on the bond.
“We don’t have a definitive impact yet on what the cost will be to voters,” he said.
“If it fails for whatever reason in the configuration that it’s currently documented, we have to start from scratch again and I think our Police Department deserves better than that,” she added.
Council President Kim Alves, who ended up voting on May 30 for the bond question, said at the June 1 meeting that she still thought the decision should not be made in a special election but should happen in a presidential election.
“What about the vote at the last meeting that you voted in support of?” asked Councilor John Beauregard.
“Because we had no other options, John, what were we going to do?” Alves responded.
Alves added that because they had Eric Army of Signal Works give an update on 7-year-old cost estimates for a police station and he didn’t come prepared, she thought Tecton deserved a chance.
“I’ve been saying this for at least a year and a half, that it’s way too much money and I don’t believe it should go to a special election,” she said, adding that they need a back-up plan if the Municipal Buildings Review Task Force brings residents together for special meetings to learn more about the station and the question still fails.
“I think if we start talking about a back-up that’s going to confuse voters even more,” said Osier.
“I think the voters need to decide on this, if they want us to even go down the path of new renovation or whatever, and if it doesn’t, in all honesty, I think this town looks at building a public safety complex at that point in time,” Osier said.
He added that public safety is important to him with having a young family, and he doesn’t have the money for his taxes to increase, but he said officials have ways they can push back on Tecton’s plans while also seeking grants to help defray the cost.
“It’s not necessarily going to be a full $18 million,” he said.
Beauregard ended the meeting saying that Tecton gave the council great options on a police station and is ready to come back to discuss a single-story police station option.
“They’re the ones with experience, that’s the way we should go,” he said.
Hamilton said she still thought the bond question would be confusing to the voters, but if everyone wanted to move on and see what the feeling is in the community, they will have to do it sooner rather than later.
Alves said she wants to make sure taxpayers are made fully aware of the impacts from the bond.
“At some point we just need to put it back at them, let them decide, if it rejects, then it rejects and we move on,” said Osier.
The council votes in favor of the bond language 3-2, with Alves and Hamilton voting no.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.