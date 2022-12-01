SCITUATE – The Scituate Town Council approved sending $10,000 to the Department of Human Services for local heating assistance as heating costs and the need for assistance continue to rise.
During Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, the council initially approved 6-1, with Councilor Michael Marcello opposed, putting an additional $10,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds into DHS for heating assistance. Later in the evening, Marcello changed his vote, and said he was freezing in council chambers and does not want anyone to be cold this winter.
Councilor Abbie Groves said DHS originally requested $15,000 for heating assistance and food pantry items, and the town approved those funds, but Councilor Timothy McCormick said DHS Director Joseph Steiner said he is already running low on funds.
McCormick stressed the importance of setting the money aside for DHS now.
“As we get further into the colder weather and tough time, I don’t want to move too late on this,” he said.
McCormick added that Steiner, who was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting, has already aided 22 families this year with heating assistance. He said Steiner said there is a higher rate of families in need due to cost increases.
“I think we’ve got to give him the money before the cold weather comes in,” McCormick said.
Heating assistance is handed out using low-income guidelines, and each situation is documented. Though there is no timeline for giving DHS more funding, McCormick said he wants DHS to have the money before it runs out.
Steiner says DHS is running low on heating assistance money relative to where it usually is at this time of year. He said the town often serves “repeat customers” who need help more than once each winter.
“I still think it makes sense to get this money in place for the people who are going to freeze their butts off,” McCormick said.
Councilor James Brady supported supplementing the budget, adding that people have never seen heating prices this high before now.
“This is definitely more important than a roof. This is our taxpayers potentially freezing out there,” he said.
Marcello said he felt unsure about spending ARPA funds on heating assistance and that it may not be within guidelines. He also expressed concern that the council did not reach out to the Community Action Program and Health Services before earmarking the funds for DHS.
Marcello said he was concerned that the process of putting more money in the DHS budget may be “sloppy without guidelines or a procedure.”
“I feel uncomfortable. These are federal funds,” he said.
McCormick countered that the money is supplementing what was already given to the heating assistance program, and that the process was handled fine.
Town Treasurer Ted Przybyla said he felt the urgency of the situation outweighed the risk of an audit from the federal government. He said he thought the town could fill in the $10,000 if not.
“The exposure is less than someone freezing in their home,” he said.
McCormick said Scituate is under the $10 million threshold with ARPA funds that allows them to spend the money freely, as if it were in the town budget.
Later in the meeting, the council reviewed resident suggestions for ARPA spending, including small business loans for Scituate businesses, installing additional LED streetlights, subsidizing internet access, subsidizing resident well and septic improvements, and working to connect Hope to water through the Clyde Connector project.
While the council seemed immediately receptive to small business loans, more research is needed for other projects, such as the Clyde Connector, said members.
Projects such as streetlights are too expensive to install on a whim, said Town Clerk Peggy Long, but residents can apply for lights in special situations, including for the elderly.
For questions about heating assistance or access to the food pantry, call DHS at 401-647-2768.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.