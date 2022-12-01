SCITUATE – The Scituate Town Council approved sending $10,000 to the Department of Human Services for local heating assistance as heating costs and the need for assistance continue to rise.

During Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, the council initially approved 6-1, with Councilor Michael Marcello opposed, putting an additional $10,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds into DHS for heating assistance. Later in the evening, Marcello changed his vote, and said he was freezing in council chambers and does not want anyone to be cold this winter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.