NORTH PROVIDENCE – New rules in town require increased fines and extra measures by businesses and residents in helping the town limit the proliferation of rats.
The Town Council on Jan. 4 approved an ordinance instituting a package of tougher penalties, including increased fines of $500, from $50 for commercial property owners, to be levied at the discretion of the building inspector’s office. Dumpster owners must:
• Maintain rat bait stations;
• Keep dumpsters closed at all times, with a three-sided enclosure around them;
• And avoid exposed trash.
On rat abatement by residents, if an inspector finds a rodent issue, he or she could cite a property owner and provide a notice of abatement. If work to kill off rats isn’t done, the town could do the work and then place a tax lien on the property. Property owners would have the ability to appeal determinations to North Providence Municipal Court.
Stefano Famiglietti, chairman of the ordinance subcommittee, said the council will watch how these new rules go and readdress them if needed. The $500 fine is really geared toward targeting offender commercial property owners, he said, while the other big point is to require residents to hire an exterminator if needed. There is already an ordinance on the books addressing residents leaving trash exposed, he said.
Giving an update on public safety matters on Jan. 4, Councilor Steven Loporchio said officials visited the Rankin family home near the Woonasquatucket River. They determined, with help from a pest control expert, that the reason for the rats near that home was not from contamination cleanup work on the river some 500 feet away, and that there has to be some sort of food source for the rats to be targeting. Building Inspector Mike Carnevale was set to visit properties to determine the source of that food.
