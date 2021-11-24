LINCOLN – After a seemingly uncomfortable discussion, the Lincoln Town Council voted last week to approve a cost of living salary increase for Town Administrator Philip Gould.
Gould, who was elected last fall, is eligible for the raise under the town charter, with the approval of the Town Council. The council has routinely voted to approve cost of living increases for the administrator position in recent years.
This year’s request, submitted by the human resources director last October, calls for a 3 percent bump in the administrator salary, raising it from $94,003 to $96,823. Gould said he did not know about the request before it appeared on the Town Council agenda.
Members of the council expressed mixed feelings about the numbers on Nov. 16. Bruce Ogni made a motion to deny the COLA request, arguing in part that Gould has only served in the position for a few months.
“I don’t think it’s fair to the taxpayers,” he said. “I think it’s a well-paid position now. I don’t think the administrator took the position for the money. I think he took the job because he cares for the town and he thinks he can do a good job stewarding the town.”
Offering a counter-point to Ogni, Councilor TJ Russo said he’d discussed the administrator salary during the election. He said he agreed that it’s “a big number,” but argued that other town managers statewide earn upwards of $125,000 to $150,000. If Lincoln switched to a town manager and solicited someone with specific qualifications to fill that role, he suggested the position would pay more than $100,000.
Russo said the town was fortunate that former administrator Joseph Almond “could rely on his experience as well as his pension,” and that Gould as long-time police captain was also stepping into the position with a pension behind him.
“People were asking why more people aren’t reaching for this position. It’s a difficult job, and Phil is doing a great job, but the townspeople did mention that the salary was low to make someone jump at that position who was highly qualified,” said Russo.
Both Russo and Ogni agreed that Gould ran for the position “for the right reasons,” but Ogni argued that the town isn’t likely to see more qualified candidates at $96,800 instead of $94,000.
“It’s not like someone from the outside is looking in saying, ‘If they can get to $100,000, I’d run. I’m just worried about the taxpayers. I know a lot of our citizens would love to be making $94,000 a year,” said Ogni, noting that his position is “not a shot at Phil.”
With health insurance costs on the rise and revenues down, Ogni said the town needs to start capping its spending.
“I just think this is one of the ways we can do that,” he said. “Like the former administrator, he has a pension. I don’t know what the pension is but … that’s a lot of money.”
Russo suggested looking at other top executive salaries statewide so that they might make a more informed decision. Councilor Ken Pichette mentioned that the numbers were “quite low compared to other municipalities” when they did that homework a few years ago.
In his 16 years on the council, Keith Macksoud said they’ve voted every year in support of the cost of living increase. The raises follow the fiscal calendar and are approved as part of the town’s annual budget. The percentage increase of the administrator salary typically matches the percentage increase for non-union employees.
Other municipalities have a chief of staff, or another person helping to fulfill the administrator’s responsibilities, he said.
“Our executive office, or C-suite, pays well below what others do,” said Macksoud, adding Lincoln’s administrator salary is also a smaller chunk of the overall tax bill than other communities in the state.
Councilor Pamela Azar said cost of living raises are typical among private employers, and that she supported the COLA.
Finally, Gould, who was present in the council chambers during the discussion, asked for permission to address the board, admitting it was “kind of awkward” to sit in the room while the raise was discussed.
“I didn’t know about this before it was submitted. I didn’t expect a raise,” he said.
If approved, he said, his intention would be to put the money toward employee incentives at Town Hall.
Macksoud reiterated that the raise should not be looked at “as an individual getting the increase, but as the position getting the increase,” and that the new salary is not exorbitant for the hours and responsibilities of the job.
Pulling up a 2018 report on his tablet, Russo read off other salaries for the state’s mayors, town administrators and town managers.
Ogni said he was “shocked by the numbers.”
“I’d bet the taxpayers in most of those towns don’t know those numbers,” he said. “... and I think if they knew, they’d cringe.”
Put to a vote, the cost of living raise was approved by all but Ogni.
The Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns has released an updated salary report on the state’s chief executive officers. Here is how Lincoln’s top position pays compared to other communities (based on the total annual salary for the fiscal year ending 2022):
Newport: $185,133
Westerly: $170,000
Middletown: $166,238
East Greenwich: $156,060 (administrative services manager: $91,800)
South Kingstown: $152,712 (chief of staff: $103,591)
Coventry: $150,000
West Warwick: $145,000
Barrington: $143,055
Providence: $142,951
Charlestown: $136,028
Portsmouth: $135,954
New Shoreham: $135,387
North Kingstown: $132,000
Burrillville: $130,948
Jamestown: $126,074
Smithfield: $125,664
Narragansett: $125,000
North Providence: $105,000 (chief of staff: $101,449)
Cranston: $100,000 (chief of staff: $91,477)
Warwick: $100,000 (chief of staff: $103,591)
Pawtucket: $97,025 (chief of staff: $103,000)
Warren: $96,628
Bristol: $95,500
Tiverton: $95,000
- Lincoln: $94,003 increased to $96,823
East Providence: $90,000 (chief of staff: $81,600)
North Smithfield: $90,000
Richmond: $88,580
Woonsocket: $87,000
West Greenwich: $80,809 (part-time)
Central Falls: $78,368 (chief of staff: $67,567)
Johnston: $75,000 (part-time chief of staff: $45,700
Little Compton: $72,000
Cumberland, Exeter, Foster, Glocester, Hopkinton (in contract negotiations) and Scituate did not submit salary data.
