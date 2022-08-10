NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town officials say they’re still waiting on answers as to what exactly happened during a tax software update that led to numerous tax exemptions being discarded, but in the meantime, they’ve addressed the issue going forward.
The Town Council last Friday approved tax abatements for tax-exempt properties that were listed on the tax roll in error. There were a total of 154 properties that saw exemptions disappear with the upgrades, said Finance Director Maria Vallee, a situation that came to light as tax bills were processed.
Representatives for Vision, the company the town pays to do this work, have been working tirelessly to get to the bottom of the problem and correct the issues with bills, said Vallee. There were a number of town properties that also received a bill despite being tax-exempt, including the library and senior center.
Representatives from the town’s tax offices reviewed the list and agreed to the abatements as presented, said Vallee.
Councilor Mario Martone sought clarification on whether there would be any budgetary consequences from the change, and Vallee responded that this will not impact the overall budget based on the numbers she was working with.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said “the $64,000 question” is why homestead exemptions and other exemptions like the one received by Martone disappeared, and Vision is still working to find answers. He confirmed to council members that a number of other towns that Vision works with have experienced similar issues.
