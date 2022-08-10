NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town officials say they’re still waiting on answers as to what exactly happened during a tax software update that led to numerous tax exemptions being discarded, but in the meantime, they’ve addressed the issue going forward.

The Town Council last Friday approved tax abatements for tax-exempt properties that were listed on the tax roll in error. There were a total of 154 properties that saw exemptions disappear with the upgrades, said Finance Director Maria Vallee, a situation that came to light as tax bills were processed.

