CUMBERLAND – The price of water is increasing in Cumberland, but the total a customer will pay will ultimately depend on their level of usage.
On Aug. 16, the Town Council approved a rate increase of 9.1 percent for the coming fiscal year and 4.3 percent in 2025, with infrastructure surcharges going up by the same percentages.
Total average quarterly bills, with surcharges factored in, are expected to go from the current $149.35 to $177.65 in 2024 and $184.47 in 2025.
Most customers are in tier one or two on the billing scale, with tier one being one to 12,500 gallons, tier two being 12,500 to 50,000 gallons, and tier three being more than 50,000 gallons.
Rates for tier one are going from $3.18 per 1,000 gallons to $3.47 and then $3.62.
Rates for tier two are going from $4.46 to $4.86 and then $5.07.
Rates for tier three are going from $4.74 to $5.16 and then $5.39.
Rates for many customers will increase this year by about $28 per quarter, according to Public Works Director Joe Duarte.
Duarte emphasized to the council that the rates settled on are needed to start getting the Water Department back on solid footing and paying off debt and making capital improvements.
Mayor Jeff Mutter reiterated that stance, saying that the practice over the past few years of failing to increase rates at all and paying for it by not doing infrastructure upgrades is a failing one.
Mutter rebuffed any suggestions that wells at Franklin Farm or Schofield Farm not coming fully online yet has led to the need for the increase, saying it’s purely about the rates remaining unchanged for years while elected officials decided not to do capital improvements.
Councilor Peter Bradley said he would like to see tie-in fees for developers increase as well, saying they should be paying their fair share even as ratepayers foot more of the bill. He gave the example of a Lincoln developer paying $5,000 to tie into the system in that town, while one in Cumberland paid $750.
Duarte said he agrees that something can be looked at in the bigger picture on impact fees, and a bump to the tie-in fee is worth looking at in the future. He described a “balancing act” in coming up with “palatable” rate increases, saying that the department would need three or more years of significant increases to become completely free of debt and self-reliant.
The council last week also approved a pair of resolutions to pay for the expensive water line breaks on Mendon Road in early July.
One resolution approved payment of $76,632 to Lynch Corp. for emergency work done as a result of the water main break.
Another resolution approved payment of $256,590 to Digger’s Landscaping for emergency work on the same project.
The money came from the $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds approved by the council for water infrastructure improvements.
Duarte described “grueling” and “extensive” working, including full restoration of the roadway required by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. Agreeing with Bradley, he said it was fortunate that they originally invested in isolation valves that contained the water outage to 12 homes instead of many hundreds of homes.
Bradley questioned being charged for use of a backhoe when the town owns the same piece of machinery. He and Duarte got into a bit of a back and forth over management of emergency work sites, with Duarte saying he’s not going to create a “tug of war” by micromanaging the work. Many contractors want to use their own equipment, he said, and a whole lot of equipment shows up to a scene to respond to all contingencies.
“You do not play bumper cars with contractors,” he said, adding that he’s been doing this work for 35 years, and it simply doesn’t make sense to dictate the equipment companies should use, or they’ll walk off the site. The fees for use of equipment were not outrageous, said Duarte.
Bradley responded that it doesn’t make sense to purchase a machine and then not use it.
Duarte said the equipment is “absolutely used elsewhere,” but these jobs were outside of the town’s capabilities to manage.
While you are at it could someone fix the mess that RI Energy left the road on high st when the replaced gas lines .Full restoration of the roadway required by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.
