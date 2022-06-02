WOONSOCKET – On Tuesday, the City Council voted in executive session to authorize the city solicitor to sign the purchase and sale agreement for the sale of the former middle school at 357 Park Place.
The city sold the property for $1 million, and the buyers intend to develop residential apartments in the building with storage and other amenities in certain common areas.
The former middle school was built in 1915 and sits on nearly three acres of property. It was abandoned in 2010 after students moved into the new buildings on Florence Drive. Since then, numerous requests for proposals have been put out for the property, and more than one developer has come forward with projects that have fallen through.
In 2019, city officials traded blame over the project after Central Falls developer Tai-O Group missed deadlines that ultimately resulted in the contract’s collapse.The developer told The Breeze at the time that he was surprised to return from a business trip and find that his project had been reported to be “dead.”
In 2016, another investor attempted to move forward with the property, but the council at the time voted against allowing the investor additional time to propose a project for the site. The decision was split among councilors, who blamed their discomfort moving forward with the investor on a lack of communication or concrete plan.
The city resolution authorizing the sale this week names the buyers as Ari Goldman, Rafael Goldman, and Charles Goldman, listing an official address in Massachusetts.
The sale will not formally be adopted until the council publicly votes on an ordinance of approval for the agreement. This will come once the buyer is satisfied with the timetable agreed upon in the purchase and sale agreement. The developer will be required to pursue approval from the Planning Board and Zoning Board prior to beginning construction.
Discussions on the Tai-O proposal for the middle school property had started in 2016, but faced delays as developer Louis Yip, who has completed numerous projects in Pawtucket and Central Falls, sought extensions on the sale of the building amid rising costs. The council voted unanimously in the fall of 2018 to sell the building for $470,000, two years after the company had won a bid to develop the property into apartments.
Yip sought several concessions prior to the demise of that project, including waived permit fees, a lowered tax assessment, and an extended tax abatement. The developer had blamed delays in part on high turnover in the Woonsocket Planning Department since he’d first proposed the project. Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt had originally sought to enter an exclusive agreement with the Hawthorne Group to develop a retiree community, and criticized council members in 2016 when they rejected her plan for an exclusive agreement with that developer in favor of putting the property out for proposals due to uncertainties about that project.
