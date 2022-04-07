WOONSOCKET – When City Council Vice President John Ward was out walking on March 20, he noticed that something looked off about the Blackstone River. On Monday, March 21, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management found that there was partially treated wastewater flowing into the river.
According to a press release from DEM on March 23, the wastewater came from the Woonsocket Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility located at 11 Cumberland Hill Road in Woonsocket. As a precaution, DEM and the Rhode Island Department of Health advised residents to temporarily refrain from both primary contact recreational water activities (wading, swimming) and secondary contact activities (canoeing, kayaking, rowing, and fishing) and to avoid consuming any fish from the river from the location of the discharge, at Cumberland Hill Road in Woonsocket, to the Slater Mill Dam in Pawtucket.
At the City Council meeting on Monday, Ward asked Director of Public Works Steven D’Agostino to loop the council in on any communications from DEM, to be able to share information with the public. Ward had sent out a communication on March 28 asking that the City Council be copied on any communication involving DEM, and had not heard anything.
D’Agostino replied that he had been away the previous week and had not checked through all of his emails at the time of the council meeting. “All I’ll say is I think the media made it a little worse than it was, as they typically do. They don’t come around when the plant is winning awards, like it has been the past few years. I don’t see anybody covering that,” D’Agostino said.
“From what I can gather, it was a mechanical malfunction that turned into a biological malfunction, but at no point did raw sewage ever leave the plant,” D’Agostino added.
According to the press release from DEM, the treatment plant, operated by the private contractor Jacobs, treats about 10 million gallons of sewage daily. DEM is investigating the cause of this loss of treatment and is monitoring steps being taken by the city and its vendor to ensure a return to permit compliance. DEM issued letters of noncompliance to the facility in November 2021 and March 2022 regarding operations and maintenance concerns.
A press contact from DEM told The Breeze on Tuesday that there’s not much they can disclose as the investigation into the spill is ongoing, but they are continuing to investigate and evaluating the need for further action. “Sampling data after the treatment facility upset showed typical bacteria levels in the river and at the plant’s discharge location, which is why we issued our follow-up announcement lifting the advisory March 25.”
