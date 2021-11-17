PAWTUCKET – The City Council approved the $400,000 purchase of a state-owned property at 160 Beechwood Ave. last Wednesday, Nov. 10, a move members said shows that Pawtucket is leading the way in prioritizing affordable housing during the current crisis.
Councilor Terry Mercer mentioned a story in The Providence Journal a day earlier discussing how homeless advocates were criticizing the state’s selling off of former group homes without a plan to house homeless people in them during the housing crisis, but he said Pawtucket has been ahead on this issue.
Mercer noted that this was the second surplus state property that the city had acquired within weeks, both to hopefully develop new affordable units and help alleviate the housing crunch.
The Journal story, he said, made it sound like this kind of effort isn’t happening, but “Pawtucket is clearly taking advantage” of the opportunity presented by the state selling off properties.
Officials are doing what some of the affordable housing advocates are suggesting they do in buying up the state’s surplus properties, said Mercer.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” he said.
The state sold seven Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals group homes in October, and is expected to make about $3.6 million by selling off the group homes.
The Pawtucket City Council, meanwhile, voted to purchase the 160 Beechwood Ave. property for $400,000 last week and will then flip it to a chosen developer to create new affordable units, at no cost to the taxpayer.
The state purchased the property at 160 Beechwood Ave. in 1998 for medical office purposes, and it was an office building owned by Medart Associates prior to that. About 10 units would fit in the building, according to officials.
“The city is happy to be a partner in addressing the affordable housing matters in Pawtucket along with the City Council, Pawtucket Housing Authority, Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency, and outside developers such as Pawtucket-Central Falls Development who actually build the affordable units for residents,” Emily Rizzo, spokeswoman for Mayor Donald Grebien, told The Breeze this week. “As new properties become available from entities like the state, it is important to have the city assist in addressing these important issues when appropriate.”
Tax Assessor Bob Burns, speaking to the City Council last week, said his appraisal of the property, which did not include a walk-through but was based on similar sales, found it to be valued at $836,000, or $55 per square foot for a building measuring more than 15,000 square feet. That’s more than double the $400,000 asking price, he said.
Mercer said the $400,000 will simply be flipped, and end up a net-zero for taxpayers.
Councilor Alexis Schuette said this is a great opportunity for the city and a win for Pawtucket, especially since it doesn’t take away from the property tax base.
Councilor Mike Araujo agreed, citing the housing issues dominating the headlines. The city addressing some of that problem by flipping the property for a minimum of 60 percent affordable units with a 30-year deed restriction “I think is a win,” he said.
Gov. Dan McKee has said of late that the state is exploring selling state-owned properties to convert them into affordable housing.
Pawtucket officials also recently completed the purchase a state-owned home on Owen Avenue using a HOME block grant and American Rescue Plan Act funds, with plans to also put it out to bid for affordable housing.
