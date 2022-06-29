PAWTUCKET – Renewed proposals to change length of terms and add term limits for the city’s elected leaders may not have a lot more support than previous ones, according to indications heading into a forum on the Charter Review Commission’s recommendations planned for Tuesday, June 28.
Councilor Terrence Mercer, head of the ordinance subcommittee who was to lead Tuesday’s meeting of the subcommittee and council as a whole, told The Breeze prior to the meeting that he remained opposed to the proposed changes related to elections for a couple of reasons. Six years ago, all four aspects of the same proposal were rejected by the council, he said, and nothing has really changed since then.
Particularly on the matter of term limits, said Mercer, he still firmly believes that city voters are the ones to determine if they’ll limit the term of an incumbent or not, and he’s not sure the council needs to send such a governance change before voters to decide this fall.
Take his own situation, for instance, said Mercer. In 2010, he ran for an empty seat, but narrowly lost an election two years later. Two years after that, he ran again at the request of former constituents, and won by a much wider margin than he’d previously lost by.
“That was the voters making the decision right there,” he said. “In two years, they decided they wanted a change.”
On the Charter Review Commission’s proposal to move from two-year terms to four-year terms for mayor and council and not school board, Mercer said he also maintains as both an incumbent and from a voter’s perspective that voters should maintain the right to correct their mistakes within two years instead of waiting twice as long. He said he doesn’t mind running every two years, and would “rather see voters have a more frequent ability to determine whether they want me or anyone else.”
“As a voter, I absolutely would like to correct a mistake in two years’ time rather than living with a mistake for four years,” Mercer told The Breeze.
He added that his perspective is slightly different about the idea for a four-year term for mayor opposed to council or school board, and he understands where others are coming from on that topic. Pawtucket is one of the only communities with an elected mayor who doesn’t serve for four years, he said.
While he still believes voters do a good job limiting the person in any particular seat, Mercer said mayor is the only spot where experience is considered a drawback. While he would still like to elect a mayor every two years, he also understands that it’s a full-time job that requires full-time commitment. He mentioned the example of former Councilor Tim Rudd seeing his life circumstances and desire to stay in office change in less than two years, saying the commitment from people who are not full-time elected leaders isn’t necessarily the same.
A new mayor coming in would have to put together a budget as a “newbie,” said Mercer, and before they even get to put together a second budget, they’re already back on the campaign trail.
If it were up to him alone, said Mercer, he would leave everything as is, as “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” and things seem to be working.
Mayor Donald Grebien, in a letter to the council, said he supports the idea of moving to four-year terms, saying it’s time for voters to have the chance to decide, but opposed the proposal for term limits, naming some of Pawtucket’s great leaders over the years who would have been forced out of office if such a rule was in place.
In a memo to the council, Charter Review Commission Chairperson Maribel Echeverry McLaughlin outlined the rationale for various recommendations, including four-year terms and a maximum of three terms, saying the commission felt any lengthening of terms should be tied to term limits. She noted that there was strong consensus on four-year terms for mayor based on what other communities have done, but much less agreement on term limits. She said the determination on council terms may have been primarily driven by the discussion around mayoral terms.
Echeverry McLaughlin explained that there was no proposal to change School Committee terms for two reasons: no one communicated with committee members to get insight, and there was no real consensus from other communities.
Another change potentially going to voters this fall would tie Pawtucket’s campaign contributions rules to state law and erase the requirement that donations be limited to one-fifth of what’s allowed in state law, at $1,000.
Mercer said he doesn’t know why Pawtucket has held a 20 percent cap, and he doesn’t really care either way on this one. He said he personally hasn’t had a fundraiser since 2012, and still maintains about $200 in his account. Some hold that the $1,000 limit helps incumbents, while others that the $200 city limit helps them, he said.
Mercer was also proposing an amendment not recommended by the commission to limit its formation to once every 10 years, as was previously done. He said his thinking on that is that the charter is “a pretty health document” and he doesn’t know that the city needs to burden itself with reviewing such a functional document every four years as happens now.
Without the pandemic, the review concluding now would have happened in 2020, Mercer said, and the recommendations being made are mostly “regurgitations” from six years ago. He said he doesn’t know that 10 years is the right number, but it feels like the city keeps spinning its wheels on the same ideas, including a term limits proposal that’s already been rejected twice.
Mercer said he has no issue with recommendations to expand the Planning Commission from five members to seven members, or for a proposal to clean up the language in the charter to remove errors and incorporate more effective language.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.