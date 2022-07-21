Paper street in Monastery Heights
Buy Now

The view of Powhatan Street, a paper street, from Iroquois Road.

CUMBERLAND – The Planning Board agreed with Public Works Director Joe Duarte’s recommendation not to abandon a paper street in Monastery Heights, across Diamond Hill Road from the Monastery, but the Town Council on Wednesday evening, July 20, was set to take up the matter separately.

There were suggestions at a June 29 meeting that the council would likely vote to approve the abandonment, finding that the property, known as Powhatan Street off Iroquois Road, no longer serves a useful public service.

Tags

(1) comment

Hooperdrivestheboat
Hooperdrivestheboat

The water from this area eventually flows into Cumberland's drinking water (PWSB) at Robin's Hollow Pond. It also flows through McCourt Middle School. Very important to not pave or build on this land or even more water will potentially flood those downstream. PWSB water quality is important to preserve.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.