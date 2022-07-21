CUMBERLAND – The Planning Board agreed with Public Works Director Joe Duarte’s recommendation not to abandon a paper street in Monastery Heights, across Diamond Hill Road from the Monastery, but the Town Council on Wednesday evening, July 20, was set to take up the matter separately.
There were suggestions at a June 29 meeting that the council would likely vote to approve the abandonment, finding that the property, known as Powhatan Street off Iroquois Road, no longer serves a useful public service.
But Public Works Director Joe Duarte contends that it does serve the clear purpose of allowing proper drainage in the neighborhood. Duarte contended that stormwater flows naturally through this parcel, and if it gets altered and flooding in the area occurs, taxpayers are on the hook to address it.
Planning Board members agreed with Town Planner Glenn Modica’s assessment that flooding is always a concern when considering giving up such properties, particularly with more frequent and severe storms happening due to climate change, and that such a property is an asset to Cumberland.
A paper street is one that appears on a map but hasn’t been built, and this one is 40 feet wide and 200 feet long, or the size of a small house lot at 8,000 square feet.
Alexander Iwuc, who sought the abandonment through legal representatives, contends that the property has ceased to be of useful purpose to the town, with attorney Scott Partington making the point that the lack of usefulness is related to using it as a public access street and paving it. If it were paved, in fact, drainage problems would likely get much worse here.
Partington noted that this abandonment would be for setback purposes only related to potential future construction of a home, and that nothing is proposed to be built within the paper street. He suggested that the abutting property owners who take part in acquiring a portion of the abandoned area all agree to some type of restriction not to build on it and to maintain the current drainage pattern.
Partington noted that a home next to the parcel on Iroquois Road is already infringing on the property, requesting that at the very least there be a restriction put in place prohibiting construction of any kind.
Board member Gregory Scown said that if they did go ahead with recommending the abandonment, other abutters would likely infringe on the property as well.
From his understanding, said Partington, all surrounding property owners are interested in acquiring a portion of the paper street to add to their properties. Iwuc, he said, is completely fine with no construction happening here to impact drainage flow.
Some of the subsequent conversation revolved around whether other property owners would also encroach on the property by building something within its limits, and the fact that many people ask for forgiveness rather than permission. Planning Board member Kenneth Bush noted that if the town doesn’t abandon it, they won’t likely run into that problem.
Partington reiterated that the intent of rules on beneficial use relate to vehicular access. The current situation in the area is doable, he said, as long as nothing is done to impede drainage flow on Iroquois and Narragansett. There could be a guarantee that it would be left in its natural state to prevent flooding in certain areas of the neighborhood.
Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore said the board could require that drainage be resolved before abandonment occurs, but Partington questioned the idea of requiring major investments in resolving drainage for the property when it’s already considered adequate in its natural state.
Member Christopher Butler said he wouldn’t be surprised if the applicant prevails before the council. Duarte, he said, made a compelling case on the drainage issue, noting how the town is constantly hearing from residents about drainage problems caused by abutting properties.
Butler made the motion against the denial based on the memo from Duarte, recommending to the council in reviewing the issue that they pay particular attention to current and future potential drainage issues. The denial also included mention of encroachment issues, how the property should be divided among abutters, and whether there should be a restriction on the abandonment that would disallow building.
(1) comment
The water from this area eventually flows into Cumberland's drinking water (PWSB) at Robin's Hollow Pond. It also flows through McCourt Middle School. Very important to not pave or build on this land or even more water will potentially flood those downstream. PWSB water quality is important to preserve.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.