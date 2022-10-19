PAWTUCKET – The City Council is considering a compromise solution this week that would maintain a portion of the Morley Field property as recreation space even as the rest is redeveloped.
In a note to the council requesting a discussion at a meeting tonight, Oct. 19, Director of Administration Dylan Zelazo noted that the council approved a purchase and sale agreement for the entire property at 94 Moshassuck St. more than a year ago, on Aug. 11, 2021.
One resolution on the agenda for tonight would authorize the sale of just Lot 309 of Morley Field to JK Equities LLC, the company looking to construct a large-scale distribution center here. Lot 291 at Morley, at more than two acres, would not be sold based on a new agreement between the city and buyer JK Equities, requiring a new purchase and sale agreement related to just Lot 309, which measures more than three acres at the Morley facility.
The city, under National Park Service rules requiring a replacement for recreational property that is sold, would still buy a portion of land near the Pawtucket riverfront as replacement recreation space for Lot 309, but not as much of it would need to be converted into recreation space.
A second resolution this week states that the City Council is adamant about Lot 291 not simply becoming dormant and neglected space next to the distribution center, and that steps be taken to reopen it as a recreation facility.
Further soil testing would be done there, and the city would estimate the cost of any necessary cleanup to the parcel. Officials would then identify any and all requirements for reopening of the area as a recreation facility, as well as any funding sources to rehabilitate it into a recreational facility that would best serve the Woodlawn neighborhood. They would then work with the Woodlawn Neighborhood Association and City Council Recreation Committee to determine the most appropriate recreational use for the area.
The second resolution, coming at the joint request of Mayor Donald Grebien and City Council President David Moran, supports the rehabilitation of the Morley recreational land (Lot 291) on Grenville Street and asks the administration to work with the neighborhood association and recreation subcommittee to rehabilitate and reopen it, designing it to meet the needs of Woodlawn residents.
Councilor Terry Mercer, of the property subcommittee, said he sees this as a win for everyone involved, allowing maintenance of about 40 percent of the Morley Field property as recreation space and still acquiring some riverfront property from the Riverside Burial Society. With improvements, the remaining Morley Field space will end up being a much better space than the underutilized property it’s been, he said.
Because more than two acres of Morley Field would be retained, it would mean less of the 9.5-acre riverfront parcel, or about 3.5 acres, needs to be converted into passive recreation space as a replacement, said Mercer.
Officials have been clear that just because some of the riverfront land will be converted into recreation space, that doesn’t mean it will be bulldozed and turned into an athletic field. Wilderness trails and boat landings are among the many qualified amenities under passive recreation use.
If the Morley Field sale had happened as previously proposed, 5.5 acres of riverfront space would need to be converted into recreation space under National Park Service replacement rules.
Mercer emphasized that no one, including a title company, was aware of the state law prohibiting the sale of the more than two acres previously gifted to the city by the Morley family as recreation space, but it was Town Councilor Clovis Gregor who uncovered it.
“It was a state law that no one really knew,” he said.
The city wouldn’t be able to sell Lot 291 for another use now without jumping through a lot of hoops and hoping for the best, he said.
JK Equities will get only about 60 percent of the Morley Field land it previously bargained for, but hasn’t cut back on its promised delivery of jobs for Pawtucket and Woodlawn residents, said Mercer. Nature lovers who wanted to preserve as much of the riverfront property as it currently is also win with this resolution, said Mercer, and the cemetery owners also still get what they want in not seeing the property converted into housing.
Dylan Zelazo, director of administration to Mayor Donald Grebien, said this solution came as a result of a “collaborative discussion on an appropriate compromise and middle ground” that maintains some recreational space in the area in question. He said it’s a great idea to want public input and participation in the process.
When the sale was first proposed last year and unanimously approved by the council, it was about a number of things, said Zelazo, including job creation in the area. The closure of nearby Microfibres, which is being demolished, caused the loss of many jobs, and the plan is that this new facility will bring jobs where people can walk to work.
Zelazo said they’re also grateful that JK Equities, after finding this compromise, maintained its commitment to providing the city with $1.5 million toward the enhancement of replacement recreational space, and that the company has also agreed to give preference to Woodlawn and Pawtucket residents in hiring.
“We’re encouraged by that ongoing partnership,” he said. He said they believe this project remains a good one for the city and area and they’re happy with this compromise through a continued partnership with the company to generate jobs and economic development.
The arrangement has JK Equities paying $280,000 for the Morley Field property itself and another $1.5 million for relocation costs.
The lot that will go to JK Equities is the one that needs more cleanup work, noted Zelazo, and it’s a positive that the remaining parcel will be used to benefit the area.
