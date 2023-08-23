NORTH PROVIDENCE – A rare request from a town resident seeking approval for a firearms license to conduct catalog sales has the Town Council asking the Police Department for more information.
Councilors are asking police for feedback on the request from Luis DeLaRosa, doing business as Rose Arms at 7 Ferncrest Blvd., by their meeting in early September. On two similar requests previously, police were also asked to weigh in, they said, and on one they had numerous concerns.
DeLaRosa explained to the council on Aug. 1 that the license would enable him to apply for a federal firearms license (FFL) and not need to transfer guns to another store for pickup, allowing him to maximize profits by nixing a transfer fee.
When Council President Dino Autiello mentioned that the Police Department has signed off on this type of unusual request in the past, DeLaRosa said he’s licensed to carry through the NPPD and wasn’t aware that this step needed to be taken first. He said members of the ATF field office said he should speak with the council first to get their approval, adding that his application was also provided to police.
DeLaRosa explained further that when he acquires a gun from another store for his collection, he must mail it to an FFL in whatever state the buyer is in. For him to get an FFL, he needs town approval first, he said. He wouldn’t be able to be an FFL for someone, he said, but when he purchases guns and sells them, he wouldn’t have to use an FFL.
DeLaRosa’s application with ATF, which needs council approval, would allow him to buy and sell directly, but he said he can’t just send guns directly to another citizen.
Responding to councilors saying they want police to inspect where the guns would be stored and other details, DeLaRosa said he’s already sent detailed information to police.
Councilor Stefano Famiglietti said it’s clear that DeLaRosa, with all of the hoops he’s having to jump through, has an appreciation for responsible firearms use and safety, but said it makes sense to delay a vote by a month to get local law enforcement’s perspective.
