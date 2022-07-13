PAWTUCKET — The City Council has denied proposals to place a question on the November ballot that would ask voters if they supported expanding term lengths and implementing term limits for both the council and mayor.
The council did approve a question regarding changes in rules for campaign financing limits, and expansion of the planning commission, and changes in language to the City Charter.
The council discussed several proposed amendments during its meeting on July 6, continuing conversations that began in ordinance subcommittee meetings last month. On June 28, the subcommittee discussed the proposals, but ultimately passed them all to the full council without recommendation of support or opposition.
Councilors ultimately voted 7-1 to deny a ballot question to implement a three-term limit for City Council, and unanimously denied a similar term limit question for the mayor. They voted 7-1 to deny a question asking to expand council term lengths from two to four years. A 4-4 tie resulted in failure to place a resolution expanding mayoral terms to four years on the ballot.
During discussion, Council President David Moran said similar proposals had come before the council four years ago, and he was still “a little wary” about the renewed interest in changes. He said he supported two-year terms for the council and mayor’s office, with no term limits.
Councilor Terrance Mercer, chair of the ordinance subcommittee, reiterated his stance on the proposal to change term lengths and limits during discussion last week. He said he did not see the value in expanding terms from two to four years or applying a three-term limit for City Council members.
“If they (voters) don’t want to return somebody to office, they simply don’t vote for him or her,” Mercer said. “On the other hand, if somebody is effective at whatever position, whether it’s the City Council or the mayor’s office and the voters would like to keep him or her, I don’t see why they would have to kick that favored person out of office.”
He said he doesn’t mind running every other year as an elected member. In viewing the issue “from a voter’s perspective” he has said he would like to correct a mistake, if he didn’t agree with an elected official’s actions, in just two years time. Member Michael Araujo agreed he didn’t mind “reapplying” for the role of council every two years, but he did not support term limits.
“I don’t mind going to the voters more frequently,” Mercer told fellow councilors. “I think it’s better for the incumbent, and I think it’s most certainly better for the voters who are evaluating any particular position …”
At-large member Elena Vasquez and councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak voiced support along with Mercer and Araujo for four-year terms for the mayor’s office. Stachowiak said an extended mayoral term would improve progress and fluidity in the mayor’s office without having to think about campaigning every other year.
Vasquez said she supported two-year terms and a three-term limit for City Council. Fellow at-large member Melissa DaRosa said she supported both four-year City Council terms and a three term limit.
“But we’re not deciding that, we’re deciding whether it should go to the voters and I believe this is a question that is important enough for the voters to make that decision, and to make that decision for us …” DaRosa said on July 6.
The council also voted 8-0, with member Alexis Schute absent, to approve placing a question asking to expand the Planning Commission from five members to seven members on the ballot. State law specifies that planning commissions must have at least five members, but the planning department requested this expansion, citing issues meeting a quorum, and the addition of two members will more regularly help them achieve their quorum and conduct city business.
With this change on the November ballot, one existing seat will be up for re-election and two new seats will need to be filled. The Planning Commission has five year terms, and historically one member has been up for election each year. If the expansion is approved by voters, three of seven seats will now be aligned for re-election every five years.
Another change going to voters is tied to Pawtucket election campaign financing, and asks voters to erase a requirement that donations be limited to one-fifth of the $1,000 allowed by state law. Councilor Clovis Gregor, the lone dissenter in a 7-1 vote on this change, said the local finance cap makes campaigning more affordable for low-income residents or new candidates, and expressed concern that increasing this limit could be advantageous to incumbents or wealthier individuals.
The council also voted 7-1, with Gregor dissenting, to place a referendum to amend language in the City Charter on the ballot. Dylan Conley, attorney advising the city’s Charter Review Commission, said this would allow changes “of no legal impact” to remove errors and incorporate more effective language in the charter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.