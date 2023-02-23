NORTH SMITHFIELD – During a joint meeting with the North Smithfield Town Council last Thursday, Feb. 16, the Municipal Building Review Task Force recommended that the town move forward with a special vote this fall on a $20 million bond to build a new police station.
Under this scenario, the existing building on Smithfield Road would stay put until staff and operations can be transferred to the new building.
Jeff McElravy of Tecton Architects told the council that the existing structure will also need renovations for the employees who stay there until construction is finished, with an estimated completion in 2026.
According to Ellen Corneau, the town’s bond counsel, voters would be deciding on the maximum amount that the town would spend, and the town could potentially decide to renovate or construct a new building as long as it does not exceed the maximum amount listed on the bond.
Due to the town’s ongoing delay in building a new police station, construction estimates have jumped since last year, from around $15 to $16 million to $20 million. New conceptual designs for the project presented last week include a new training and community room, where the town would hold a municipal court, offices, holding cells, locker rooms, a fitness center, and space for expansion within the department to potentially grow from 23 employees to more than 40.
Councilor John Beauregard said he has a problem with pouring good money into the existing building, and asked the committee if they looked at the possibility of building double-wide trailers, “and just wrapping a bunch of tape around that building and just shutting it down.”
McElravy said they would put together some cost estimates on how much it would be to place trailers on the site, and member David Chamberland said it would be worth looking into. Task force member Paul Vadenais said they looked at all options that would be suitable for police and do not want to spend money they didn’t need to, but a new station is needed.
“We can’t keep waiting to build a new building,” Vadenais said last week. “There is no other choice. You need to replace that building. The liability is huge.”
Councilor Doug Osier questioned the need for a two-story building, due to the expectation of the project being “half the town’s budget.” McElravy said they did their best to scale everything back with new conceptual designs.
Councilor Paulette Hamilton said last Thursday that they need a backup plan in case the bond ends up not passing. She said she was bothered by the fact that in 2014, voters approved a $5 million renovation to the current station as part of a $12 million bond and nothing happened.
“They asked for the renovation. We gave them nothing,” said Hamilton. “I feel that we disenfranchised voters by not doing what they asked.”
Corneau said Tuesday that it is best for the council to do their due diligence before deciding what is best for the community, whether it be renovation or new construction.
“I think we need to make a determination before we ask for any portion of money,” said Osier.
Council President Kim Alves said last Thursday that the new drawings for the police station contain too much “fluff,” and the building is too big for the community. Beauregard disagreed, saying professionals aren’t just making recommendations based on the size of a community.
Said Vadenais, “The chief is not here tonight, he’s out of state, he would tell you part of the reason that he needs what he needs in the building is the number of calls that they get, the number of arrests that they make.”
Vadenais said that no matter what, the town will be spending a lot of money to renovate the current station or build a new one. Osier saidy anyone would agree that the police station needs repairing, however he is unaware of future plans for maintenance.
The average homeowner would pay an additional $268 if the bond passes to build a new station, according to officials.
Resident Michael Clifford said last Thursday that he is willing to sue over the police station situation, claiming that back in 2014, officials were supposed to address renovations, but did not do so.
“This is worth throwing some money on a lawyer and suing them, because they sat there and watched this happen, the council the boards, everyone sat there and watched this happen,” he said, referring to the deterioration of the existing station.
Halliwell Committee Chairperson Jeff Porter told the council last week that it is important to consider the town’s relationship with its police officers amid talks about a new station. He suggested in a letter read at Tuesday’s meeting that the town add into the bond for the police station the demolition and abatement of Halliwell Elementary School.
Councilor Claire O’Hara said that two years is too long to wait to start construction on a new police station and recognized the task force for their hard work over the years.
The council will discuss the project again on March 9.
