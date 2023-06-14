PAWTUCKET – Newly approved ordinance changes in Pawtucket allow fire officials charged with returning to the city after hours to take vehicles home with them if deemed appropriate by Fire Chief John Trenteseaux.
The City Council’s ordinance subcommittee first made the recommendation on June 7, and the full council later approved the change, which was amended for improved language at the request of City Council President Terry Mercer.
The ordinance originally allowed no more than five officers from the PFD Fire Prevention Bureau to take vehicles home with them, but refined language empowers the chief to authorize some or all of the one captain and four lieutenants in the division to take their vehicles home after established work hours. The chief has discretion to determine the appropriate number to be assigned and authorized to be taken home.
Officials are not allowed to use the vehicles for personal errands, and must only use them to go to and from work.
Trenteseaux explained that when there’s a fire, officials currently have to come all the way back to the Fire Department to collect their gear and get a vehicle, and the process is slowed even more in the wintertime when there’s snow. The process adds a lot of time to the investigation, he said, and getting someone from the bureau there earlier allows them to get engines and ladders back in service more quickly. Companies must stay on scene until they show up, he said.
The change adds efficiency and saves time, allowing the department to avoid using so much mutual aid help from other communities, said the chief.
Trenteseaux now has the discretion to determine who needs a vehicle among the five, whether that be one or all five.
Mercer referenced efforts 15 years ago to rein in use of take-home vehicles, saying he doesn’t believe this change defeats the purpose of that initiative. He said Trenteseaux will keep an eye out to make sure there is no abuse, and he has full faith in the chief’s “supervisory experience.”
Mercer said there will now be operational flexibility and efficiency.
The vehicles to be used are already in the city’s fleet, and there will be no need to add new ones, said the chief.
