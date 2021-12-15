NORTH PROVIDENCE – A package of penalties for those residents who encourage the proliferation of rats in their neighborhoods is headed for a vote after the New Year, as town leaders look to be proactive in protecting other residents.
Stefano Famiglietti and his ordinance subcommittee, prior to the Dec. 7 Town Council meeting, voted to recommend passage of ordinances meant to tackle the returning problem, which is especially impacting residents off Woonasquatucket Avenue.
One approved amendment would require all dumpsters to be closed at all times, and dumpster owners would be required to maintain rat bait stations. There would also be a prohibition on any trash being exposed.
Fines for violations would go from $50 to $500, depending on the discretion of the building inspector’s office, said Famiglietti.
A public hearing on the changes will be held at a Jan. 4 meeting.
A new section on rat abatement would allow the building inspector, if he or she finds a rodent issue, to cite the property owner and provide a notice of abatement. If the property owner doesn’t set out bait, the town could come in and do the work for them and then place a tax lien on the property for the cost.
Property owners would have the ability to appeal determinations to North Providence Municipal Court.
The changes will be on the January meeting docket, subject to a review by the town’s solicitor.
